‘1923’: Jennifer Ehle Joins Cast of ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel as Irish Nun

Jennifer Ehle has been cast in Taylor Sheridan‘s 1923, a Yellowstone prequel. The Pride and Prejudice alum joins Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar, Sebastian Roche, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, Robert Patrick, and Jerome Flynn.

Ehle will be playing an Irish nun that teaches at the School For American Indians in Montana in the western drama, per Variety. According to the series description, 1923 will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

Ford and Mirren will lead the series as Jacob and Cara Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of 1923‘s Dutton family. Jacob is the brother of Tim McGraw‘s John Dutton from 1883. Other characters include Jacob and Cara’s nephew, Spencer Dutton (Sklenar), John Dutton Sr. (Dale), John Sr.’s wife, Emma Dutton (Shelton), and John and Emma’s son, Jack Dutton (Mann). John Sr. is the son of McGraw’s character and Jacob’s oldest nephew. Randolph will play Elizabeth Strafford, a woman marrying into the Dutton family.

Outside of the well known family, there’s Patrick as Sheriff William McDowell (who, like law enforcement in Yellowstone, is friend to the Dutton clan) and Flynn as Banner Creighton, a hard-headed Scot with a brogue and the leader of the local sheep men. With Nieves’ Teonna Rainwater (said to be a young indigenous woman at a government residential boarding school) and Ehle’s teacher nun, it seems 1923 will continue to incorporate important stories about the lives of Native Americans in the the area like its predecessors.

Ehle played Elizabeth Bennett in the 1990s Pride and Prejudice series alongside Colin Firth‘s Mr. Darcy. Recent credits include Suspicion, The Comey Rule, The Looming Tower, and more.She’ll next appear in the film She Said and TV series Dead Ringers.

1923 is currently in production in Montana and is set for a December 2022 release. It’s not clear if this latest addition to the Yellowstone franchise will be a continuous or limited series, but 1883 was the latter. The Paramount+ original is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions. Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson serve as executive producers.

1923, Series Premiere, December 2022, Paramount+