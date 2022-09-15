‘1923’: ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Adds Brandon Sklenar as Harrison Ford’s Nephew

Harrison Ford’s family is growing on the new Yellowstone prequel, 1923.

Brandon Sklenar (Westworld, The Offer) has been cast as Spencer Dutton, Jacob Dutton’s (Ford) nephew and John Dutton Sr.’s (James Badge Dale) brother, who has witnessed the horrors of World War I.

1923, starring Ford and Helen Mirren, follows in 1883‘s footsteps with the introduction of a new generation of the Dutton family. It will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home. The cast also includes Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Julia Schlaepfer.

Ford’s Jacob Dutton is the patriarch of the Yellowstone ranch, while Mirren’s Cara is his wife and the matriarch. Dale’s John is Jacob’s oldest nephew and his right-hand man. Shelton plays Emma, John’s wife and Jack’s (Mann) mother. Jack is a dedicated rancher who is deeply loyal to the family.

Randolph plays Elizabeth Strafford, a feisty and capable young woman set to marry into the Dutton family. Geraghty is Zane, a fiercely loyal ranch foreman. Nieves’ Teonna Rainwater is a young woman at a government residential boarding school. And Schlaepfer plays Alexandra, a British woman who meets one of the Duttons abroad.

1923 is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions. Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson serve as executive producers.

1923, Series Premiere, December 2022, Paramount+