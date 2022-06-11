The ‘Yellowstone’ Universe: Your Guide to the Dutton Family Tree

When Yellowstone premiered in 2018, we met patriarch John (Kevin Costner) and his children, Beth (Kelly Reilly), Jamie (Wes Bentley), Kayce (Luke Grimes), and Lee (Dave Annable). Since then, the Dutton family tree has expanded, with Jamie finding out the truth about his parents and Taylor Sheridan’s universe expanding with prequels like 1883 and the recently-cast 1932 (working title).

Check out a branch-by-branch guide to the Dutton generations, from 1883’s original settlers to Yellowstone’s fierce guardians of the rich land below. Click to view larger.

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s Yellowstone Special Collector’s Issue, which is available nationwide on newsstands now.