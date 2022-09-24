‘The Crown’ Sets Season 5 Premiere Date With Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

It’s been nearly two years since The Crown delivered new episodes to fans, but the wait is almost over as Netflix announced the historical drama from Peter Morgan is set to premiere Wednesday, November 9.

The long-awaited fifth season will see a casting shift as is tradition every two seasons on the drama. Stepping into the leading role as Queen Elizabeth II is Imelda Staunton and at her side will be Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Debicki steps in as the new Princess Diana, taking the reigns from previous star Emma Corrin. Playing Prince Charles this time around is Dominic West who will be joined by his own real-life son Senan West in the role of Prince William.

Lesley Manville will portray the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, in this iteration which will also feature Jonny Lee Miller as former British Prime Minister John Major. The premiere date announcement comes on the heels of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, which sparked a resurgence in the show’s popularity, putting it among the top spots in the streamer’s rankings.

Production for the show’s sixth season was in progress when the monarch’s passing was announced, and the Netflix series paused filming of the series out of respect. This is the biggest update fans have received for Season 5 since filming began in September 2021, as teased at the time by Staunton in a video message to fans.

Don’t miss what’s to come for this latest chapter in the royal story, stay tuned for trailers, teases, and more as we approach the premiere date.

The Crown, Season 5 Premiere, Wednesday, November 9, Netflix

