‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘1923’ Adds ‘GOT’ Alum Jerome Flynn to Cast

1923 has added Game Of Throne‘s Jerome Flynn to the cast of the Yellowstone prequel. For those of you wondering if the cast of 1923 could get any more epic your answer is, yes it can. Flynn is just the latest star to join the series behind previously announced cast members including Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, and Sebastian Roche who is known for Supernatural and Prime Video‘s The Man In The High Castle.

According to Deadline, Flynn will play Banner Creighton, a hard-headed Scot with a brogue and the leader of the local sheep men. 1923 follows in 1883‘s footsteps with the introduction of a new generation of the Dutton family.

From Taylor Sheridan, 1923 will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home. Additional cast includes Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Julia Schlaepfer.

There is no information on whether 1923 will be a continuous or limited edition series like 1883 was. Yellowstone fans also have 6666 to look forward to, which is based on when the Comanches still ruled West Texas. Paramount+’s series description says. “Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing.”

Flynn is known for his portrayal of Bronn on Game of Thrones. His other credits include Black Mirror, Ripper Street, and John Wick 3. His last American television show was 2020’s The Dark Tower, based on the novel by Stephen King.

1923 is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions. Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson serve as executive producers.

1923, Series Premiere, December 2022, Paramount+