‘1923’: Robert Patrick Joins ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel as Sheriff

Has 1923 found its Sheriff Haskell (Hugh Dillon)?

The Yellowstone prequel at Paramount+ has added Robert Patrick as Sheriff William McDowell, a friend of the Duttons, according to Deadline. And given what we’ve seen on Yellowstone, we’re interested in seeing just what he’ll be doing as a result of that friendship. The casting comes just one day after Brandon Sklenar was announced to be playing Spencer Dutton, Jacob Dutton’s (Harrison Ford) nephew and John Dutton Sr.’s (James Badge Dale) brother, who has witnessed the horrors of World War I. The series is currently in production in Montana. It is set to debut in December 2022.

From Taylor Sheridan, 1923 will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

The series also stars Helen Mirren, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Julia Schlaepfer as the Duttons and those in their circle. Ford and Mirren’s Jacob and Cara are the patriarch and matriarch of the family. John is Jacob’s oldest nephew and right-hand man and married to Emma (Marley Shelton); their son is Darren Mann’s Jack, a dedicated rancher who is deeply loyal to his family.

Michelle Randolph’s Elizabeth Strafford is a feisty and capable young woman set to marry into the Dutton family, while Julia Schlaepfer’s Alexandra is a British woman who meets one of the Duttons abroad. Geraghty plays Zane, a fiercely loyal ranch foreman (which sounds like Cole Hauser’s Rip), while Aminah Nieves’ Teonna Rainwater is a young woman at a government residential boarding school.

1923 is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions. Joining Sheridan as executive producers are John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson.

Patrick’s TV credits include The X-Files, Peacemaker, Goliath, and Perry Mason.

1923, Series Premiere, December 2022, Paramount+