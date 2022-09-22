[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Kardashians Season 2 Episode 1 premiere, “I Have Something to Tell You.”]

The plot gets sadder for Khloé Kardashian in The Kardashians Season 2 opener. The episode, which dropped September 22 on Hulu, picked up where Season 1 left off with Kim Kardashian informing Khloé of the bombshell news that Tristan Thompson was having a baby with another woman. What the Season 1 finale didn’t reveal was that Khloé and Tristan had already decided to grow their family via surrogate when this news came out.

Khloé and Tristan’s son (whose name they still have not revealed) was born July 28, 2022. The episode time-jumps to the day he was born, showing the birth in typical Kardashians style. But the immediate aftermath of the Season 1 finale is the primary focus on the episode. Khloé hadn’t told anyone in her family about the baby when the Tristan news dropped, but her phone call with Kim in the finale forced her to spill the details. Kim’s reaction to that revelation was shown in the final moments of Season 1, but the details were kept private. And now viewers know that Khloé, Tristan, and their surrogate had completed an embryo transfer just the day before.

As Khloé processed what the timeline meant, she revealed that Tristan was the one eager to have another baby, encouraging her to commit to the decision by a certain date. A deadline for this seems odd, and it looked like Khloé felt that way as well. But hindsight is 20/20. The reality star told Kim that she now believes Tristan was pushing for another baby because he knew the due date for his child with Maralee Nichols was soon approaching.

Kris, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner met with Kim to discuss how they could support Khloé during yet another difficult time with her ex. In that conversation, Kylie and Kendall said Tristan’s actions disturbed them, because it looked like Tristan used a baby to try and trap Khloé into staying with him. Kris thinks he did it to convince Khloé to marry him. They were rumored to be engaged in 2021, but it was never confirmed. Court filings in the suit with Maralee revealed Tristan referring to Khloé as his fiancée in texts to the woman, per Us Weekly.

The episode was all about supporting Khloé from that point on. The family threw her an intimate, family-only baby shower to get her excited about the incoming bundle of joy, but Khloé’s demeanor was rather low despite her best efforts to be excited. She said she felt numb again, but was trying to focus on her son and daughter, True Thompson. During the baby shower, Khloé said she would keep with family tradition and give her son a name that starts with a T.

When baby “T” was born, Khloé wasn’t sure about letting Tristan meet him at the hospital (trust is far beyond broken). She ultimately decided to let him in for the sake of bonding with the newborn. Now, Khloé and Tristan are still broken up and are co-parenting their two children.

