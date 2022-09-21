Amy Corbett & Jamie Berard Tease Fun Twists for Season 3 of ‘LEGO Masters’

The bricks are stacked for season 3 of LEGO Masters, with the Fox competition series building to new heights (literally and figuratively). Returning alongside host and executive producer Will Arnett are judges Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard. They’ll have their work cut out for them as they decide who ultimately walks away with $100,000, the LEGO trophy, and that sweet title.

The NASA-themed premiere is out of this world, as each team of enthusiasts is tasked with building a personalized spaceship. Legit astronaut Jessica Meir even appears onset while her colleague Tom Marshburn checks in from the Internation Space Station. The winning team not only moves on to the next round but sees their build on display at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida.

The following weeks include challenges inspired by Jurassic World Dominion, treehouses, and dogs; who doesn’t love dogs? Here, Corbett and Berard tee up what’s to come and share their keys to victory.

Did you find yourselves more critical with builds based on having two seasons under your belt?

Jamie Berard: Now we have expectations. I think what is cool about this season is to expect the unexpected. We know that is a bit overused, but we do have some twists that have never been seen before on LEGO Masters. What’s fun about this is it not only keeps us on our toes but the builders on their toes. This is important because some of the teams have trained in the off-season. They think they know what they’re getting into. What is fun is that we can still throw them a curveball, and they are like, “Where did that come from?” It surprises everyone.

There are parent-child, siblings, friends, and even firefighters. What do you think of this year’s teams?

Amy Corbett: We’re excited about all of them. Especially in the first episode because we got to meet all of them. We asked them to put in their personalities and show who they are with their builds. Throughout the season, we get to know more about the teams. They are a fun bunch. They all get along so well actually, even though it’s a competition. There is so much love. They are building together and cheerleaders for each other. I think that was extra special this season. That tight bond.

Jamie: It’s the range of personalities that I think is wonderful. When you have grandpappies competing against young influencers from the internet. How they approach a challenge. The world they come from. What they bring into the models, it’s super inspiring.

What are your keys to victory this time around?

Amy: We’re really looking for the whole package. That’s why we throw these absolutely wild and crazy challenges at the people. Some are about aesthetics. Some are about technical skills. Some are about storytelling. I think from our LEGO masters, we’re looking for them to have every single one of these skills. Originality too. Show us something surprising that we haven’t seen before. It’s season 3. We don’t want a plug-and-play. We’re looking for new builds.

Jamie: We’re definitely pushing for people to take risks. I think when you take a risk, some of those risks don’t pay off. I think it’s an emotional rollercoaster in some ways where you see how some people really take that leap and it pays off, or it’s that moment where it’s too far of a reach.

You have a lot of cool special guests this season like Chris Pratt. How do you think they impact the competition?

Amy: As soon as you play the theme tune for Jurassic Park or Jurassic World, it brings up a memory of when they saw it. Maybe the stories they love the best. It opens up their imaginations. Having Chris on set may make people a little bit nervous when they are building. I think he brings that energy boost though. He is a cheerleader. He makes them excited as they are racing to the finish line with that adrenaline rush.

Jamie: There is still that surprise just when you are feeling the warm and fuzzies with the music or seeing Chris Pratt. Then all of [a] sudden, Blue comes out trashing the place. That’s the fun part. That you still have the twist, and there is something that will throw you off a bit.

What other challenges are you most excited about?

Amy: Going to space. Having real-life astronauts is super fun and cool. A studio is full of dogs. Can you imagine how anyone can get any building done when you have these adorable dogs running around? That’s a challenge, too, because we are asking them to replicate something that is moving, that living, that’s dynamic.

Jamie: It was super cool having Jeff Gordon in the studio driving around. The world’s best racecar driver driving around in a LEGO build a racecar. It was really inspiring to see some of the people coming in because they really contribute. Jeff wasn’t just there to say a great job and give a pat on the back. He is fully invested. I think you’re really going to be surprised how much these celebrity guests involve themselves. They talk to the builders and get connected to the things they are doing. It just makes everyone feel the energy to want to deliver their best.

Are we going to see more of executive producer Brad Pitt this season? After all, we saw the teaser of him in LEGO form.

Jamie: Well….we always have ambitions for Brad Pitt to stop by any time. Whether it’s in LEGO form or not. We just have to tease that a bit because he is always welcome.

Coming in December is also the “Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular.” What can you tell us about these special episodes?

Amy: Getting into the Christmas spirit was super fun. We have some awesome challenges. We have celebrity builders as well. And some special guests. Having the past contestants was really awesome. The fav builders from past seasons are back in the studio this time with the festive music playing and atmosphere.

Jamie: We got to dress up. I think the vibe was so different with everyone in the festive spirit. It was also for charity. You have celebrities that haven’t necessarily built before with those super builders. There was the fun dynamic of a new team coming together and having to solve challenges. Having the chaos and Will in the Christmas spirit. Sometimes he is the Grinch. Sometimes he is Santa. You never know what to expect. It’s one of those fun things.

There is the nightmare of waking up in the middle of the night and stepping on LEGO blocks left out. Has that ever happened to you?

Jamie: I think maybe since I’m a lifelong LEGO fan I have this Zen moment where you can walk across them like a firepit. Somehow I embrace the pain.

Amy: I’m sure when I was younger I’ve stepped on LEGO bricks, but I’m firm in the studio about keeping my shoes on because I know there are bricks sprinkled everywhere.

The great thing about LEGO Masters is it really showcases engineering, science, and what a little creativity can produce. What kind of impact do you think the show has had?

Jamie: It’s inspiring. We have a wrecking ball that is coming to the LEGO models that has to withstand and hold their ground. We also challenge our builders to go as tall as possible into the studio. There are real engineering challenges. There is the challenge where you have to hold on to a rodeo bull at one point and make sure the model doesn’t get thrown off. You will be impressed by how our humble little brick can hold on and surprise you every step of the way.

Amy: We get so many stories from kids who hadn’t thought of making their own creations with LEGO bricks before. They watch the show and are suddenly triggered by all the things they can create. The careers they can go. The show is speaking to everyone in different ways.

LEGO Masters, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, 9/8c, Fox