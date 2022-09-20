Ryan Murphy‘s Feud: Capote’s Women has added Molly Ringwald to its ensemble cast for Season 2 of the anthology series, according to Deadline. Ringwald is set to play Johnny Carson’s second wife, Joanne Carson, a friend of Capote’s who remained close to him until his demise. The addition to the cast will reunite the actress with Murphy; she plays Jeffrey Dahmer’s stepmother Shari in Netflix’s limited series Dahmer.

Ringwald joins Tom Hollander, who stars as Capote, alongside Calista Flockhart, Diane Lane, Naomi Watts, and Chloë Sevigny. It’s also been reported that Demi Moore is in talks to join Season 2, although that has yet to be confirmed.

See Also Demi Moore in Talks to Star in Ryan Murphy's 'Feud: Capote's Women' The actress would join a cast that so far includes Tom Hollander, who stars as Capote, as well as Calista Flockhart, Diane Lane, Naomi Watts, and Chloë Sevigny.

Season 2 of FX’s Feud series is an adaptation of Laurence Leamer’s bestselling book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era. Following the success of Breakfast At Tiffany’s and In Cold Blood, American novelist Truman Capote (Hollander) suffers a crippling case of writer’s block. The miniseries will be set in the 1970s and will end with Capote’s death in 1984. It tells the tale of Capote’s next big story, which would be based on the lives and scandals of his rich female friends, who he refers to as “swans.”

These betrayed swans will include the wife of CBS head Bill Paley, Babe Paley (Watts); Slim Keith (Lane); Pamela Churchill Harriman, the ex-wife of Winston’s son and soon-to-be wife of Slim’s husband; Gloria Guinness; C.Z. Guest (Sevigny); and Lee Radziwill (Flockhart) as the sister of Jackie Kennedy.

Two-time Oscar nominee Gus Van Sant will direct all eight episodes, with Tony- and Pulitzer-nominated Jon Robin Baitz serving as writer and showrunner. Filming on Feud‘s second season is slated to begin in New York this fall.

Feud: Capote’s Women, Season 2, TBA, FX