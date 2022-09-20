‘Hellraiser’: Jamie Clayton’s Pinhead Comes to Life in New Trailer (VIDEO)

At long last, Hulu has released the first trailer for its upcoming reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror classic Hellraiser. Outside of images, the footage above gives fans their first glimpse of Jamie Clayton as the horror movie monster Pinhead alongside her posse of sadistic supernatural beings called Cenobites.

The trailer opens with an affluent man taking advantage of a young man to open a puzzle. Once he does, he is sucked into unknown darkness. After that, the visuals showcase a young woman struggling with addiction coming across an ancient puzzle box, more commonly referred to as the Lament Configuration. But instead of leaving the puzzle alone, she accidentally summons the Cenobites from another dimension, who force her to serve them with a sacrifice.

We then see Clayton appear in Pinhead’s signature look, narrating cryptic lines about it “being time,” “greater delights,” the wish to see the young woman “proceed,” and telling her to feed her and her other-dimensional friends the blood and pain of others.

See Also 'Welcome to Chippendales' Teases Criminal Turn for Kumail Nanjiani Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis & more star in Hulu series about the male dance troupe.

The ensemble cast includes Odessa A’zion (Grand Army), Jamie Clayton (The L Word: Generation Q), Adam Faison (Everything’s Gonna Be Okay), Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why), Goran Visnjic (The Boys), Haim Abbass (Succession), Drew Starkey (Outer Banks), Aoife Hinds (The Long Call), Kit Clarke (Leonardo), Zachary Hing (Halo), Jason Liles (Rampage), Yinka Olorunnife (The Transporter), and Selina Lo (Q8 Unleashed).

The Hulu Original film is set to reunite director David Bruckner with screenwriters Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, writer/producer David S. Goyer, and producer Keith Levine, all of which worked on 2020’s The Night House. They will team up alongside Hellraiser creator Clive Barker and Marc Toberoff as producers and Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, and Todd Williams as executive producers. Chris Stone and Gracie Wheelan serve as co-producers.