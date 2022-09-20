Comedian Kumail Nanjiani is taking on his most nefarious role yet in Hulu‘s upcoming limited drama series Welcome to Chippendales which will officially premiere Tuesday, November 22.

In anticipation of the show’s arrival, Hulu is giving fans their first look with an all-new teaser previewing Nanjiani’s turn as Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the male-stripping empire.

Joining the actor in the star-studded show are recent Emmy-winner for The White Lotus, Murray Bartlett, Yellowjackets‘ Juliette Lewis, Annaleigh Ashford, Quentin Plair, Robin de Jesus, Andrew Rannells, Nicola Peltz, and Dan Stevens.

As Somen “Steve” Banerjee builds his business, time proves that he’ll let nothing stand in his way when it comes to the process. In the teaser, above, viewers get a taste of what happens when business and pleasure collide with crime.

Created for television by Robert Siegel, he executive produces the show alongside Nanjiani, Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Matt Shakman, Emily V. Gordon, Nora Silver, and Rajiv Joseph. Both Siegel and Konner will serve as co-showrunners, while Shakman is attached to direct. Meanwhile, Joseph and Mehar Sethi will write for the series. Jacqui Rivera is attached as a co-executive producer and Annie Wyman is co-producing.

Welcome to Chippendales will kick off its run by debuting the first two episodes, while one new installment will drop each Tuesday going forward. Don’t miss it, mark your calendars for the arrival of Welcome to Chippendales and catch the teaser, above.

Welcome to Chippendales, Series Premiere, Tuesday, November 22, Hulu