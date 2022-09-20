Marc Blucas (My Life with the Walter Boys, Swagger) will co-star with Candace Cameron Bure in the upcoming Great American Family holiday movie A Christmas…Present.

Premiering November 22, the film is the first project from Bure’s Candy Rock Entertainment and Great American Media’s new partnership. Bure will develop, produce, and star in original content across the company’s portfolio of brands as part of the agreement.

The Full House star and Blucas will play Maggie and Eric Larson in A Christmas…Present, “professionals and parents of a busy family who make the decision to travel to Maggie’s widowed brother’s home for Christmas,” the logline describes. “Everyone in the family has different expectations for the holiday. Through a series of transformative events, Maggie learns to embrace the reason for the season.”

The TV movie will be part of Great American Christmas, the network’s holiday programming franchise. Beginning October 21, the new slate of original holiday movies will premiere every Saturday and Sunday with Christmas movies running all day and night through the end of 2022.

Bure, Jeffery Brooks, Ford Englerth, and Gerald Webb produce the project on behalf of Candy Rock Entertainment. Brad Krevoy, Eric Jarboe, Amanda Phillips, Amy Krell, Lorenzo Nardini, Susie Belzberg Krevoy, and Jimmy Townsend serve as executive producers with Brent Ryan Green producing. Michael Shepard and Bradley M. Goodman are supervising producers. Marlisa Fruehauf associate produces, and Talia Bella serves as line producer. A Christmas…Present is directed by Lesley Demetriades and written by Rick Garman.

Bure previously had a deal with Hallmark before signing her overall deal with Great American Family in April 2022. Blucas has previously starred in Hallmark Christmas movies like Holiday for Heroes.

A Christmas…Present, TV Movie Premiere, Saturday, November 22, Great American Family