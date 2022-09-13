If you’re looking for new Candace Cameron Bure’s holiday movies this year, you’ll have to turn to Great American Family, which has announced the details of her first original Christmas film since signing with Great American Media to develop, produce, and star in movies and television in April.

The Full House star, who previously had a deal with Hallmark, will star in and executive produce A Christmas…Present, which will premiere in November 2022. It’s part of Great American Christmas, the network’s holiday programming event, which kicks off on October 21. Original holiday movies will premiere every Saturday and Sunday, and Christmas movies will run all day and night through the end of 2022.

In A Christmas…Present, Bure stars as Maggie Larson, an overly scheduled real estate agent and Type-A mom who takes her family to spend Christmas with her widowed brother and his daughter. Maggie and her brother have decidedly different expectations for the holiday. Through a series of transformative events, Maggie learns to embrace the reason for the season.

“A Christmas … Present is about slowing down enough to recognize what’s right in front of our eyes,” Bure said in a statement. “The hustle and bustle of the Christmas season will arrive before we know it but it’s through the quiet moments that we hear God speak to us, directing our path to what’s most important.”

Added Bill Abbott, President & CEO of Great American Media, “Candace is an incredibly talented and collaborative filmmaker whom I have had the pleasure of working with for more than 15 years. I am thrilled to be kicking off our partnership with a must-see film like A Christmas…Present, which will delight our fans this holiday season and is indicative of the memorable movies and family-friendly entertainment that Great American Media is looking forward to creating with Candace and the Candy Rock team.”

Bure, Jeffery Brooks, Ford Englerth and Gerald Webb are producing the project on behalf of Candy Rock Entertainment. Brad Krevoy, Eric Jarboe, Amanda Phillips, Amy Krell, Lorenzo Nardini, Susie Belzberg Krevoy, and Jimmy Townsend are executive producers. Brent Ryan Green produces. Michael Shepard and Bradley M. Goodman are supervising producers. Marlisa Fruehauf associate produces. Talia Bella is line producer. The film is directed by Lesley Demetriades and written by Rick Garman.