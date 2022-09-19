‘House of the Dragon’ Intimacy Coordinater Reacts to Sean Bean’s Comments

Miriam Lucia, an intimacy coordinator for HBO‘s House Of The Dragon had some things to say after Sean Bean complained about the role of intimacy coordinators in Hollywood.

Speaking to the U.K.’s Times Magazine, Bean said, “I think the natural way lovers behave would be ruined by someone bringing it right down to a technical exercise. It would inhibit me more because it’s drawing attention to things.”

Lucia reacted to the comments this week, politely correcting the Game of Thrones actor for his comments. “I just think he is a man of a certain age, who has been in this industry for a very long time, and he doesn’t have an experience of the other side,” she told Deadline. “Or maybe he’s had a bad experience of working with an intimacy coordinator. All I would say is that in my experience so far, I don’t think it gets in the way of the creative process.”

She continued, “I think it helps to enable the creative process, because I think once you’ve worked out what the actors are comfortable with in terms of touch and consent, and what the movements are going to be, then you add the emotion to it. And then you find the freedom because you’re not scrambling and fumbling and trying to find it there and then in the moment.”