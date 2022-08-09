Actresses Speak Out After ‘GOT’ Star Sean Bean’s Intimacy Coordinator Comments

Lena Hall, who co-stars with Sean Bean on TNT‘s Snowpiercer, has responded to recent comments the Game of Thrones alum made about intimacy coordinators and how they “spoil the spontaneity” of sex scenes.

Speaking to the U.K.’s Times Magazine, Bean said, “I think the natural way lovers behave would be ruined by someone bringing it right down to a technical exercise. It would inhibit me more because it’s drawing attention to things.”

Bean went on to reference a scene from Snowpiercer‘s second season, which featured Hall and himself sharing an intimate moment with a mango. “I think they cut a bit out, actually,” he stated. “Often the best work you do, where you’re trying to push the boundaries, and the very nature of it is experimental, gets censored when TV companies or the advertisers say it’s so much. It’s a nice scene, quite surreal, dream-like and abstract. And mango-esque.”

Intimacy coordinators have become more prevalent in film and television following the #MeToo movement, with the aim of helping actresses feel safer on set. In response to this, Bean said, “I suppose it depends on the actress. This one [Hall] had a musical cabaret background, so she was up for anything.”

Responding to Bean’s comments, Hall tweeted, “Just because I am in theater (not cabaret, but I do perform them every once in a while) does not mean that I am up for anything. Seriously does depend on the other actor, the scene we are about to do, the director, and whatever crew has to be in there to film it.”

She added that Bean is “an awesome actor and made me feel not only comfortable but also like I had a true acting partner in those bizarre scenes.” However, she added that “if there is any part of me that is feeling weird, gross, over exposed etc… I will either challenge the necessity of the scene or I’ll want an IC [intimacy coordinator].”

West Side Story breakout Rachel Zegler also responded to Bean’s comments, tweeting, “intimacy coordinators establish an environment of safety for actors. I was extremely grateful for the one we had on WSS— they showed grace to a newcomer like myself + educated those around me who’ve had years of experience.”

Meanwhile, She-Hulk star Jameela Jamil replied to Bean’s use of the term “technical exercise,” writing, “It should only be technical. It’s like a stunt. Our job as actors is to make it not look technical. Nobody wants an impromptu grope…”

