‘The Voice’: What Did You Think of Camila Cabello as a Coach? (POLL)

The Voice is back for its 22nd season on NBC and the singing competition is welcoming a new coach to its panel.

Camila Cabello made her big debut, joining returning favorites Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Blake Shelton. No stranger to The Voice, Cabello served as a Battle Advisor for Season 21, aiding John Legend in his fight to deliver a win to one of his contestants.

Now, Cabello is working in direct competition with her former ally, doing her best to sway singers to join her team this season. It was a strong start in the premiere episode as the first auditioning artist, Morgan Myles couldn’t help but be wooed by Cabello.

The 35-year-old performer from Nashville wowed with a rendition of “Hallelujah” that warranted a four-chair turn. Knowing that Stefani could serve as competition in her efforts to snag Morgan for herself, Cabello used her first Block, preventing her fellow coach from being able to secure the singer for her own team.

After her strong start, Legend warned that the coaches should be scared of Cabello, teasing that she could prove problematic in their own efforts to land competitors. As confident as ever, Shelton doesn’t seem perturbed by the new coach on the block, talking up a big game against Cabello.

Shelton eats his words though when Cabello managed to snag her second team member, 26-year-old Orlando Mendez from Miami, Florida. Despite his Cuban roots, Orlando’s penchant for the country genre put the ball in both Cabello and Shelton’s courts. Ultimately, the competitor’s hometown loyalty won out as he felt a stronger connection with Cabello who also originally hails from Miami.

As the two-hour episode came to a close, one final performer caught Cabello’s eye: Kate Kalvach. The 27-year-old from Oklahoma City opted to sing Kacey Musgraves‘ “Rainbow,” winning over Shelton and Stefani as well. If Cabello wants the performer for herself, she’ll have to pull out the strongest powers of persuasion to beat out her fellow coaches. If the premiere episode proves anything, she’s up to the task.

But do you agree? Let us know what you thought of Cabello's turn as a coach in The Voice's Season 22 premiere

The Voice, Season 22, Mondays & Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC