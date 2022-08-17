‘The Voice’ Season 22: Charlie Puth, Jimmie Allen & More Named as Battle Advisors

The Voice has set the Battle Advisors for its 22nd season, premiering on Monday, September 19 on NBC.

When the musical competition returns, a new group of vocalists from across the country will be competing. Camila Cabello has joined returning coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani and host Carson Daly. And when the singers reach the battle rounds, after the teams are set, celebrity advisors come in.

For Season 22, two-time Grammy Award-winning R&B singer-songwriter Jazmine Sullivan will be joining Team Legend, Grammy Award-nominated singer, songwriter and producer Charlie Puth will be on Team Camila, Grammy Award-nominated, chart-topping country music star Jimmie Allen (who mentored last season on American Idol) is Team Blake, and Grammy Award-winning rapper, singer and songwriter Sean Paul is Team Gwen.

Season 22 will feature a new format element during the Knockout Rounds: three-way knockouts. The stakes are higher, for the coaches and their artists. In lieu of a mega mentor, coaches will work with their artists directly to prepare them as best as possible for this new challenge.

The Voice is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who executive produces with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, and Adam H. Sher.

The Voice, Season 22 Premiere, Monday, September 19, 8/7c, NBC