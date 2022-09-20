A Comical ‘Reboot,’ Final Season of ‘New Amsterdam,’ ‘FBI’ X 3, ‘Bachelorette’ Finale
Hulu spoofs TV’s reboot mania in the satirical comedy Reboot. NBC’s New Amsterdam opens its final season with a heartbroken Dr. Max, while Fox begins a sixth season of The Resident. CBS launches new seasons of its FBI franchise. In The Bachelorette finale, Rachel and Gabby may or may not become engaged.
Reboot
“Are people still doing reboots?” asks a clueless Hulu programming exec, apparently not aware than NBC just rebooted Quantum Leap one night earlier. A TV satire whose time has obviously come, this barbed comedy from Modern Family’s Steven Levitan imagines the cast reunion of a cheesy TGIF-style comedy from 20 years ago, with players including Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer and Johnny Knoxville. The show-within-the-show they’re making looks awful, but Reboot is all about mining good comedy from the bones of bad comedy. The series opens with three episodes, the rest following weekly. (See the full review.)
New Amsterdam
Poor Max (Ryan Eggold). As the medical drama’s fifth and final season begins, the hospital’s idealistic medical director is still heartbroken over being dumped at the altar by Helen (Freema Agyeman, seen in flashbacks). He’s getting by with the help of his friends, but they’ve all got their own work to do, including an influx of assaulted sex workers in the ED, Iggy (Tyler Labine) dealing with his own broken heart while welcoming a patient with a too-devoted mother (Mercedes Ruehl), and Wilder (now series regular Sandra Mae Frank) rallying everyone around a young terminal patient with a Bollywood dream.
The Resident
Yet more medical drama in the Season 6 premiere, where Conrad (Matt Czuchry) has his own romantic quandary, making a decision about his love life post-Nic. And Padma’s (Aneesha Joshi) pregnancy takes a worrisome turn.
FBI
It’s wall-to-wall FBI action on CBS as all three series in the Dick Wolf franchise return for new seasons. The mothership launches Season 5 with the team mounting a sting operation to retrieve a massive bomb, only to learn it’s already in enemy hands. On FBI: International (9/8c), the Fly Team works with new Europol liaison Megan “Smitty” Garretson (Eva-Jane Wills) to look into the murder of an American detective on a federal task force when he’s murdered in Paris. FBI: Most Wanted (10/9c) closes the night with the case of a New York family of four found dead in a Georgia motel room.
The Bachelorette
Set aside three hours to learn if Rachel and Tino are destined for each other, and if fellow bachelorette Gabby and real-estate analyst Erich are heading toward a marriage made for TV. The season finale also heralds the arrival of a new Bachelor. Heart be still.
Inside Tuesday TV:
- The Survivor (7:30/6:30c, ESPN): Jeremy Schapp travels to Israel and Germany for a powerful special edition of ESPN E60, profiling Israeli athlete Shaul Ladany, who survived the 1972 massacre by Palestinian terrorists during the Munich Summer Olympics. Ladany reflects on this event as well as the Holocaust, having survived deportation to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp after Germans attacked his native Yugoslavia.
- The U.S. and the Holocaust (8/7c, PBS): In the second installment of the historical documentary from Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sara Botstein, covering the years 1938-42, the beginning of World War II finds America divided over its response to Nazi Germany while some organizations and brave souls work to help refugees escape the oppression and mass murder of European Jews.
- Leonardo (8/7c, The CW): The famed painter (Aidan Turner) begins one of his most iconic projects when asked to paint the portrait of “Mona Lisa” del Giocondo (Maria Vera Ratti).
- Monarch (9/8c, Fox): Will tragedy be the fall of the Roman country-music empire? As sisters Nicky (Anna Friel) and new sensation Gigi (Beth Ditto) squabble over who’s going to inherit the country-queen crown, hairdresser Earl (Kevin Cahoon) observes: “Grieving and fighting go together like mojitos and bad decisions.” Worth watching for the Shania Twain cameo.
- We All Scream (streaming on Netflix): Patton Oswalt’s fourth Netflix comedy special marks his directorial debut, riffing on aging and other pertinent topics during a stand-up set filmed at Denver’s Paramount Theatre.
- Paris Police 1900 (streaming on MHz Choice): From France, a lavish period crime drama set at the turn of the last century plunges a young inspector (Jérémie Lahuerta) into a web of corruption and national anti-Semitism as he investigates the grisly murder of a woman found floating in a suitcase in the Seine.