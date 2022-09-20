A Comical ‘Reboot,’ Final Season of ‘New Amsterdam,’ ‘FBI’ X 3, ‘Bachelorette’ Finale

Hulu spoofs TV’s reboot mania in the satirical comedy Reboot. NBC’s New Amsterdam opens its final season with a heartbroken Dr. Max, while Fox begins a sixth season of The Resident. CBS launches new seasons of its FBI franchise. In The Bachelorette finale, Rachel and Gabby may or may not become engaged.

Hulu

Reboot

Series Premiere

“Are people still doing reboots?” asks a clueless Hulu programming exec, apparently not aware than NBC just rebooted Quantum Leap one night earlier. A TV satire whose time has obviously come, this barbed comedy from Modern Family’s Steven Levitan imagines the cast reunion of a cheesy TGIF-style comedy from 20 years ago, with players including Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer and Johnny Knoxville. The show-within-the-show they’re making looks awful, but Reboot is all about mining good comedy from the bones of bad comedy. The series opens with three episodes, the rest following weekly. (See the full review.)

Eric Liebowitz/NBC

New Amsterdam

Season Premiere 10/9c

Poor Max (Ryan Eggold). As the medical drama’s fifth and final season begins, the hospital’s idealistic medical director is still heartbroken over being dumped at the altar by Helen (Freema Agyeman, seen in flashbacks). He’s getting by with the help of his friends, but they’ve all got their own work to do, including an influx of assaulted sex workers in the ED, Iggy (Tyler Labine) dealing with his own broken heart while welcoming a patient with a too-devoted mother (Mercedes Ruehl), and Wilder (now series regular Sandra Mae Frank) rallying everyone around a young terminal patient with a Bollywood dream.

Tom Griscom/FOX

The Resident

Season Premiere 8/7c

Yet more medical drama in the Season 6 premiere, where Conrad (Matt Czuchry) has his own romantic quandary, making a decision about his love life post-Nic. And Padma’s (Aneesha Joshi) pregnancy takes a worrisome turn.

Bennett Raglin/CBS

FBI

Season Premiere 8/7c

It’s wall-to-wall FBI action on CBS as all three series in the Dick Wolf franchise return for new seasons. The mothership launches Season 5 with the team mounting a sting operation to retrieve a massive bomb, only to learn it’s already in enemy hands. On FBI: International (9/8c), the Fly Team works with new Europol liaison Megan “Smitty” Garretson (Eva-Jane Wills) to look into the murder of an American detective on a federal task force when he’s murdered in Paris. FBI: Most Wanted (10/9c) closes the night with the case of a New York family of four found dead in a Georgia motel room.

ABC

The Bachelorette

Season Finale 8/7c

Set aside three hours to learn if Rachel and Tino are destined for each other, and if fellow bachelorette Gabby and real-estate analyst Erich are heading toward a marriage made for TV. The season finale also heralds the arrival of a new Bachelor. Heart be still.

