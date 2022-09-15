‘Quantum Leap’: Scott Bakula Tweets About His Involvement in the New Series

Scott Bakula is tweeting to his fans about his involvement in the new Quantum Leap series and at the risk of disappointing everyone, Bakula says “I have no connection with the new show, either in front of the camera or behind it.”

(1/5) To Quantum Leap fans around the world, in an effort to quiet the rumors and move on…

First of all, thanks for hanging around through the decades!

Here’s the simple version of what’s going on with the Quantum Leap reboot and me: pic.twitter.com/IY04yl6ReU — Scott Bakula (@ScottBakula) September 15, 2022

There’s always something sad and uncomfortable about a television or movie reboot not having anything to do with the star who made the character famous but according to his tweets, it was Bakula’s difficult decision to pass on the project.

He says in a series of tweets published on September 15 “In January, the pilot was sold and a script was sent to me because the character of Sam Beckett was in it, which makes sense, right? As so many of you have been asking me the last several months, ‘How could you do QL without Sam?’ (or Al, for that matter) Well, I guess we’re about to find out. That’s the story.”

“As the show has always been near and dear to my heart, it was a very difficult decision to pass on the project, a decision that has upset and confused so many fans of the original series. However, the idea of anyone ‘leaping’ around in time and walking a mile in someone else’s shoes, remains a very appealing concept and so worthy of exploration, especially given the current state of mankind.”

The original Quantum Leap first started airing in 1989 and although the show had a slow start in the ratings, it eventually became a cult classic. The series has been turned into novels and a comic book. It’s certainly not lost on Bakula how much this series has meant to him and the legions of fans. His tweets finalize his thoughts:

(5/5) In that spirit, I am crossing my fingers that this new cast and crew are lucky enough to tap into the magic that propelled the original Quantum Leap into the hearts and minds of generations past and present.

I wish them good luck and happy leaping! SB — Scott Bakula (@ScottBakula) September 15, 2022

Quantum Leap, Season Premiere, Monday, September 19, 10/9c, NBC