‘Butch and Sundance’: Regé-Jean Page & Glen Powell to Lead Russo Bros Western

Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell are teaming up for a reimagining of the classic Butch and Sundance from executive producers Joe and Anthony Russo.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the untitled project has been given a straight-to-series order which landed at Prime Video following a bidding war with Disney+ and Peacock. Kaz and Ryan Firpo (The Eternals) are attached to pen the scripts for the show, which has been envisioned as a larger franchise with potential for multiple series and spinoffs.

While details about the series are minimal, the action will reportedly be set in an alternate America similar to shows like For All Mankind and Man in the High Castle. Former Bridgerton star Page, who recently featured in the Russo Brothers’ Netflix flick The Gray Man, will play Butch Cassidy; Top Gun: Maverick‘s Powell will take on the role of the Sundance Kid.

Along with leading the cast, Page and Powell will also serve as executive producers, taking an active role in the creative process. Joining the stars and Russos as executive producers are Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes.

The project takes inspiration from the 1969 Western Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford. In the original film, Butch and the Sundance Kid find themselves on the run from authorities after a string of robberies.

The show continues the Russo Brothers’ relationship with Amazon, where they’re already working on the upcoming drama Citadel. As this Butch and Sundance series takes shape, stay tuned for additional details on casting, plot, and more.