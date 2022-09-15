Joseph Morgan Joins ‘Halo’ Season 2 With Cristina Rodlo

Paramount+’s original series Halo has begun production on the second season in Iceland and with the announcement comes two new additions to the cast, as Joseph Morgan (The Originals) and Cristina Rodlo (No One Gets Out Alive) join the military sci-fi drama.

“The Spartans have landed in Iceland! #HaloTheSeries Season 2 starts production now,” the official Halo Twitter account tweeted on Wednesday, September 14. The tweet also included a photo of the cast on set in Iceland for their first day of filming on Season 2. In addition to Iceland, the second season will also film in Budapest, Hungary, later this year.

Pablo Schreiber is set to return as Master Chief, alongside fellow Season 1 stars Natascha McElhone, Jen Taylor, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, and Danny Sapani. Season 1 recurring actors Tylan Bailey and Fiona O’Shaughnessy are moving up to series regulars.

As for the new additions, Morgan will play James Ackerson, a formidable intelligence operative who has spent his career climbing the ranks of the UNSC’s secretive Office of Naval Intelligence. Meanwhile, Rodlo will portray Talia Perez, a corporal specializing in linguistics for a UNSC Marine Corp communications unit and a relatively new recruit who has yet to see any real combat.

Based on the popular video game franchise of the same name, Halo centers on a 26th-century war between the United Nations Space Command and the Covenant, a theocratic-military alliance of several advanced alien races determined to wipe out the human race. It was developed for TV by Kyle Killen and Steven Kane, while David Wiener (Brave New World) serves as showrunner and executive producer.

