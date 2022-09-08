‘Yellowstone: 1923’ Sets Additional Casting at Paramount+

We all know by now that Yellowstone‘s offshoot 1923 will focus on prohibition, droughts, pandemics, and cattle theft, but now we know who else is joining the cast of this much-anticipated spinoff.

So far, Harrison Ford is portraying Jacob Dutton, who is the brother of James Dutton (the character played by Tim McGraw in 1883). Jacob’s wife, Cara Dutton will be played by Helen Mirren. Both these characters are believed to be new to the Yellowstone multiverse.

Joining them is Marley Shelton, who is playing Emma Dutton, the wife of John Dutton Sr. and the mother of Jack Dutton. Darren Mann will play Jack Dutton, son of John Dutton Sr. and Emma, and great nephew to Jacob Dutton. Mann was previously seen in Animal Kingdom.

James Badge Dale will be playing John Dutton Sr., the oldest nephew of Jacob Dutton. John Sr. is the son of Tim McGraw’s James Dutton (in 1883). Michelle Randolph is set to play Elizabeth Strafford, who is said to be marrying into the Dutton family.

Rounding out this epic cast, Big Sky‘s Brian Geraghty will be playing Zane, a ranch foreman, and Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater a relative of Yellowstone‘s Thomas Rainwater. The Yellowstone prequel is already underway in Montana. Yellowstone will be returning with its fifth season on November 13.

There is no information on whether 1923 will be a continuous or limited edition series like 1883 was. Yellowstone fans also have 6666 to look forward to, which is based on when the Comanches still ruled West Texas. Paramount’s series description says. “Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing.”

1923, Series Premiere, December 2022, Paramount+