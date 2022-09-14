‘Chucky’ Season 2 Trailer: Everyone’s Favorite Murder Doll Is Back to Raise Holy Hell (VIDEO)

Just in time for the spooky season comes the official trailer for Chucky Season 2!

The new clip shows teenage Jake (Zackary Arthur), boyfriend Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson), and best friend Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) learning they will be joining violent juvenile offenders at Incarnate Lord, a school for troubled youths. A sympathetic priest, holding a Chucky doll, tells Jake, “You’ve suffered great pain in your young life.” Cut to Chucky wreaking havoc all over the place until we see a whole mess of Chucky dolls with a whole lot of knives.

Child’s Play fan-favorites (and Chucky’s offspring) Glen/Glenda get to see what’s going on with Nica (Fiona Dourif) and Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) and their intense relationship and that could prove to be a fun plot twist in addition to the throngs of Chucky dolls attacking everyone. As that same priest from the trailer says, “There is an evil in our midst and we must confront it!”

Here’s how Syfy/USA series describes Chucky‘s second season: “After his diabolical plan to invade America’s children’s hospitals was foiled in season one, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake, Devon, and Lexy, along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy. Meanwhile, can ‘Jevon’ make it as a couple in the face of adversity at their new Catholic school, not to mention a brand-new onslaught of terror from the demon doll?”

Brad Dourif and Jennifer Tilly will both be back for Chucky Season 2, with returning cast also including Zackary Arthur as Jake Wheeler, Björgvin Arnarson as Devon Evans, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Cross, Fiona Dourif as Nica Pierce, Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay, Christine Elise as Kyle and Barbara Alyn Woods as Mayor Michelle Cross.

Chucky, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, October 5, 9/8 c, USA Network and Syfy