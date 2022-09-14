Simone Clark (Niecy Nash-Betts) needs to prove herself in her new Rookie spinoff this fall.

ABC has released the first full-length trailer for The Rookie: Feds, introducing the colleagues with whom the oldest rookie in the FBI will be working. It shows just why Simone is described as a force of nature. Plus, it introduces Matthew Garza’s (Felix Solis) new special unit, which is counter to the rest of the FBI’s ethos. That’s the point, he explains. “The bureau needs an upgrade: less process, more police work.”

However, Simone isn’t exactly at the top of his list for the unit. “I need outside the box thinkers who keep things low-key and we both know that’s not you,” Garza explains. As Simone sees it, that means “I just need to prove myself worthy again.”

Watch the trailer above to see more of the former guidance counselor now an FBI agent (and how she improvises to get a suspect’s DNA), The Rookie‘s John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), and the team.

The Rookie: Feds also stars Frankie R. Faison as Christopher “Cutty” Clark, James Lesure as Carter Hope, Britt Robertson as Laura Stensen, and Kevin Zegers as Brendon Acres.

Alexi Hawley and showrunner Terence Paul Winter are co-creators and executive producers. Mark Gordon, Nash-Betts, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, and Corey Miller also serve as executive producers.

The Rookie: Feds, Series Premiere, Tuesday, September 27, 10/9c ABC