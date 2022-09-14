‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3: Netflix Reveals Teaser & Premiere Date (VIDEO)

More singles are looking for love in the upcoming third season of Netflix‘s hit reality dating series Love Is Blind, which is set to premiere on Wednesday, October 19.

The streamer announced the third season schedule on Wednesday, September 14, revealing that the 12-episode season will roll out each Wednesday, starting with the first four episodes on October 19. Episodes 5-7 will follow on October 26, followed by Episodes 8-10 on November 2, and Episodes 11 (Weddings) and 12 (Reunion) on November 9.

“Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Dallas where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with… without ever having seen them,” reads the official synopsis.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey will return to host the third season, which will once again see if singles can make true connections without interacting face-to-face. Once engaged, the show follows the couples in the real world as they plan their wedding day and discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony.

The brief teaser trailer shows the new contestants entering their closed-off pods while we hear snippets of conversations. “I’m not for everybody; I just hope I will be for him,” says one hopeful single. “We came out here to take a chance on love,” says another.

“You think that people are going to have an expectation coming into a show that’s formed based on what they’ve seen on a previous season. But this show just confounds all expectations at every turn,” said the show’s creator Chris Coelen. “No matter how you come into it, it elicits these real, authentic feelings from people — no matter what happens.”

Love Is Blind debuted on February 13, 2020, and became a big hit for Netflix. The series produced four engaged couples across its two seasons; however, only two remain together — Season 1’s Lauren Speed-Hamilton & Cameron Hamilton and Amber Pike & Matthew Barnett. In August, Season 2 couples Iyanna McNeely & Jarrette Jones and Danielle Ruhl & Nick Thompson announced they were separating.

Love Is Blind, Season 3, Premieres, Wednesday, October 19, Netflix