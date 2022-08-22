‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Danielle Ruhl & Nick Thompson Are Getting a Divorce

Another Love Is Blind couple has bitten the dust. Danielle Ruhl has filed for divorce from Nick Thompson after just a little over a year of marriage.

Ruhl and Thompson met during the second season of Netflix‘s popular dating reality show, which sees men and women date each other in purpose-built “pods” where they can talk to each other through a speaker but not see one another. The pair were the first contestants to get engaged in Season 2 and eventually tied the knot in the summer of 2021.

According to E! News, legal records show that Ruhl submitted divorce documents to a Chicago court on Monday, August 15. Neither Ruhl nor Thompson have commented publicly on the matter as of writing.

Speaking to Us Weekly in July, Ruhl said, “I can’t wait to have kids to embarrass the heck out of both Nick and them. However, we got married really quickly and so it’s not anywhere in the [cards for] next two years. Maybe after that, but we really just wanna take the time to focus on one another.”

The news of Ruhl and Thompson’s divorce comes just days after Season 2’s only other married pair, Iyanna McNeely and Jarrett Jones, announced they were ending their marriage.

“After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing,” McNeely and Jones said in a joint statement released Thursday, August 18. “While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that’s okay. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best.”

