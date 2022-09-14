Prime Video Announces 2022 New York Comic Con Schedule

Prime Video is bringing out the big guns for this year’s New York Comic Con, as the streamer has revealed its lineup of in-person panels, including The Wheel of Time and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Other shows set to be featured include the animated series The Legend of Vox Machina, the fantasy comedy series Good Omens, and the highly-anticipated sci-fi drama The Peripheral. These panels will feature Q&As with the show’s stars and producers, as well as exclusive first-look teasers and never-before-seen footage. Fans can live-stream the panels at www.thepopverse.com.

The festivities kick off on Thursday, October 6, at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the panel for The Legend of Vox Machina, which will include comments from the executive producers and cast, in addition to a sneak peek of the upcoming second season.

Friday, October 7 (11 am et), will start with the Good Omens panel, with the cast and crew set to talk about what’s to come in Season 2. Then, The Wheel of Time (4:15 pm et) will make its first in-person Comic Con appearance as the series stars and showrunner Rafe Judkins reflect on Season 1. Finally, the cast of The Lord of the Rings TV spinoff will gather for an in-depth panel discussion about the first seven episodes of the groundbreaking series and tease the upcoming finale.

Then, on Saturday, October 8 (11 a.m. ET), it’s the big one, as fans will be treated to their first look at the much-anticipated sci-fi series The Peripheral. The show’s stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Jack Reynor, Gary Carr, T’Nia Miller, and JJ Feild will be in attendance, as well as exec producers Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, creator and showrunner Scott B. Smith, and director Vincenzo Natali.

Based on William Gibson’s best-selling novel of the same name, The Peripheral centers on Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. Fans attending the New York Comic Con can experience Forever Fab — a 3D print shop storefront inspired by the upcoming sci-fi epic.