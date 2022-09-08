[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 3, “Adar.”]

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 3 was a big moment for new characters made for the show. If Ismael Cruz Córdova hasn’t convinced you he’s a star, this episode will do it. His warrior elf, Arondir, faces unforeseen danger following his cliffhanger encounter with orcs in Episode 2. And key details about Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) are revealed. But one new character, Adar, makes his debut in the final moments, and he’s a big enough player to have the episode named after him.

New characters aren’t the only ones to get excited about in the newest installation of the Prime Video series, which will drop new episodes at midnight on Fridays from here on out. One of The Lord of the Rings‘ most recognizable names, Isildur (Maxim Baldry), is introduced, as is his father, Elendil (Lloyd Owen), and sister, Eärien (Ema Horvath). This family (ancestors of Aragorn) lives in the island kingdom of Númenor, seen for the first time in all its aquatic glory. (Seriously, the visuals are wondrous — and the series built that body of water and the city, it’s not CGI. Money: this show has it!)

Plus, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) uncovers vital information for her hunt for Sauron, a harfoot ritual reveals some gut-wrenching backstory about Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards), Nori Brandyfoot’s (Markella Kavenagh) commitment to helping the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) causes some turmoil, and the orcs are seen as a group for the first time rather than the singular (but still threatening) orc in the kitchen in Episode 2 — plus, their nefarious plan is revealed.

In Númenor, we also meet Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) and Pharazôn, played by Trystan Gravelle, and they’re none too pleased at the recent arrivals in the kingdom. So, who is the mysterious Adar? Here, we break down everything there is to know so far.

Adar is a new character created for The Rings of Power, and he seems to be one of the show’s villains. The mysterious figure appears in the last moments of the episode, and while his face never fully comes into view, he is believed to be played by Joseph Mawle, who played Benjin Stark in Game of Thrones.

While we haven’t seen his face or heard his voice, Adar’s place in the episode reveals he’s no hero. Adar is summoned by the orcs holding Arondir and others captive after an epic fight sequence. The orcs chant his name as he approaches, clearly establishing him as one of their leaders.

Based on his outline, it seems Adar is the same character seen in one of the Rings of Power teasers leading a pack of orcs across a stone bridge. See for yourself, below:

Previous rumors about the character said Adar would be an evil figure leading an orc army. And based on Episode 3, that appears to ring true. These rumors also said Adar is not an orc (we can tell that already from the episode) or a human, but rather a corrupted elf.

In J.R.R. Tolkien’s Sindarin language, “adar” translates to “father.” This could mean Adar is revered by the orcs he leads. By all accounts, Adar sounds pretty evil! But the main Big Bad of The Rings of Power will be Sauron, who made a brief cameo in Episode 1 in flashback. Some believe the Stranger is Sauron. We compiled a list of our own theories here, but Sauron does seem like a good bet.

Also worth noting in this villain chat is the fact that Pharazôn (Ar-Pharazôn in Tolkien’s writing) was the last king of Númenor. His arrogance and conceit led to the downfall of the kingdom before the end of the Second Age of Middle-earth. Between Pharazôn, Isildur, and the Stranger (should the Sauron theories be true), it seems we’ve met some of The Lord of the Rings‘ most infamous names. And with Adar now in the mix, the villains of the series seem to be creeping in.