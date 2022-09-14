‘Married at First Sight’: 4 Key Moments From ‘Back to Our Future’ (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 11, “Back to Our Future.”]

Married at First Sight‘s Season 15 couples have hit the midway point in their experience and as they prepare for the looming decision day, they’re digging into each other’s pasts.

In the episode, “Back to Our Future,” the newlyweds are meeting with expert Dr. Pepper Schwartz to help focus their paths and examine their potential. Along with looking ahead, the pairs are also looking backward at the fundamental moments from their childhoods. Below, we’re breaking it all down, so beware of spoilers head.

Cooling Down

As viewers will recall, last week’s episode saw Justin and Alexis walk off in separate directions following a tense exchange at a group dinner with most of the other Season 15 couples. This episode picks up where things left off as Alexis approaches her husband on the sidewalk, admitting she doesn’t know how an argument escalated between them that quickly. Ultimately, they decide to squash the argument and walk away with a metaphorical wiped slate so they can move forward in the marriage.

Meetings Converge

The participants have two separate meetups with the girls convening in one apartment and the guys in another to discuss different issues. The primary focus is on Morgan and Binh, each of which shares their take on the ongoing conflict between them. Binh tells the guys that he confided in Justin about certain things and Morgan saw it as a betrayal. Morgan, on the other hand, defends to the women that Binh promised he’d keep conversations between himself and Morgan private, essentially breaking trust when he did go to Justin.

While the men think Binh isn’t wrong for leaning on Justin, Krysten fires up Morgan and supports her joining the men at their meeting. When the women walk in, an awkward silence lays over the room until the issue comes up in discussion. Morgan explains to the men why she’s hurt and Binh admits he could have handled things differently. Could it be a turning point for the rocky pair who are supposedly separated for now? Only time will tell.

Dr. Pepper’s Advice

Having separate home meetings with the couples, Dr. Pepper checks in on Binh and Morgan first who address the situation more directly. Binh admits he could have handled the situation better and Morgan admits that she’s questioned her own behavior in the relationship, worrying that she’s made herself unavailable to Binh regarding openness, possibly explaining why he has chosen to confide in Justin.

Meanwhile, Nate and Stacia talk about the challenges that they’ve had adjusting to each other’s approaches to a relationship. Dr. Pepper reminds them that they didn’t marry another version of themselves though, adding that when they have tough conversations they should do so while holding hands as a way of combatting bad feelings. Dr. Pepper also checks in on their intimacy, learning that they’ve taken the next step by consummating their marriage.

During their conversation with the expert, Krysten and Mitch get candid with each other as she opens up about feeling a little lost in the relationship after putting so much effort in. While she’s mostly happy, Krysten tells Mitch that she needs reassurance that he’s still in the relationship as opposed to his earlier feelings about her. It’s a request he thinks he’ll be able to uphold as Mitch takes Dr. Pepper’s advice to let go of fear and lean into the relationship.

Alexis and Justin share with Dr. Pepper that their marriage has been a bit rocky lately, and although Alexis was unsure about the future of their relationship, they reveal they’ve started fresh. It’s a rough start considering they just found out that Justin’s dog won’t be able to return home with continued erratic behavior after attacking Alexis’ pup. Dr. Pepper admires their willingness to try, but warns that it doesn’t fix all problems and advises Alexis to get more in touch with her sensitive side.

Last up on the visits were Miguel and Lindy who are in a really good place at the moment as they speak with Dr. Pepper. Offering the expert some fresh baked cookies, the pair agree to go deeper in their relationship as she advises. Dr. Pepper also asks if they’ve said “I love you” to each other. They aren’t afraid to say they haven’t uttered those words yet, but they’re on their way, they just want it to really matter and mean something once it does happen.

Return to Roots

As part of Dr. Pepper’s visit, she assigns the couples tasks like taking each other to a spot or an activity that had meaning in the past and also writing a letter to their younger selves. For Krysten, she returns to her roots by bringing Mitch to toss a softball on a field. She says that most of her childhood was spent playing the sport and it is part of where her drive to be perfect comes from, admitting her parents applied a lot of pressure. This brings Mitch to the realization that he and Krysten were brought up in entirely different ways as he was given a wide margin for error by his parents.

Mitch’s activity includes showing Krysten photos from his past as he opens up about his parent’s divorce, what he was like as a troublemaker kid, and the grief he’s experienced since losing his dad. Later, the couple visits the grave of Mitch’s dad as he introduces Krysten to him. Later on, the couple goes to the beach where they each read their letters. Krysten tells her younger self to know that it’s okay to not be perfect all of the time. Mitch gets emotional reading his letter admitting that he has a hard time processing feelings, but that he needs to have faith that things will work out before turning his head into Krysten’s for a much-needed cry.

Justin’s childhood activity includes flying a kite in a local park he spent time in when he moved from Alabama to live with his brother. Alexis admits she never imagined she’d be married to a man who likes flying kites in the park, but she appreciates the experience and learning the fact that Justin was told most of his childhood to “figure it out” when it came to challenges.

Meanwhile, Alexis picks basketball as her activity, explaining she played as a child before showing Justin old scrapbooks. He teases her, calling her a nerd, but she looks at it as a power, noting that determination can bring you to almost any goal. In a letter to herself, Alexis says she should embrace a softer side, and let go of the super independent lifestyle she’s been leading.

As for Stacia and Nate, they do the letter assignment first, with him telling his younger self to embrace his skills and talent along with his inner voice despite being deemed the weird kid among his peers. Meanwhile, Stacia’s letter says she’ll be surprised by her future in the best way. The experience seems to bring the couple closer together as Stacia appreciates Nate’s vulnerability.

For their activities, Nate brings Stacia to his old home and shares secrets about the way he’d cause some trouble around the neighborhood. The stories intrigue his father who steps out to talk with the couple, and with his presence comes a well of emotions as Stacia asks her father-in-law about being a single father raising Nate, leading to some sweet tears for all.

Stacia also brings Nate to her old apartment, explaining that she walked to her schools growing up and used to make denim purses for her classmates to make money. Nate is impressed, noting that she has a similar hustle to him. Before leaving the area, she introduces him to a family that she lived with in high school, explaining that when her family left the neighborhood, she wanted to finish out her schooling and they took her in. The meeting unveils a sweet dynamic between Stacia and the family, offering Nate a deeper look into her past.

For Lindy’s experience, she takes Miguel to a swing dance class since dance was something she was deprived of in her religion growing up. Having fun on the dance floor, the pair sit and discuss the reasoning behind her activity and things become a little clearer in Lindy’s letter to herself as she promises every decision she’s making is the right one, including moving out of her home at 14 to live with friends.

While Miguel wants to share his childhood with Lindy, it’s tough when Puerto Rico is across the country, and so he brings her to a place called the House of Puerto Rico. There, he shows off maps and photos of sites, explaining their significance in his own life. In his letter to his younger self, Miguel admits that coming to New York was tough, but the efforts are well worth the results as he promises love is ahead. This happily turns into a love confession for Miguel and Lindy as well, leaving the pair on great terms.

As for Morgan and Binh, he reads his letter to her as she fidgets in her seat. When Binh turns to Morgan for her to open up, she claims she can’t trust him and leaves without opening up herself. Needless to say, it seems that things have only gone from bad to worse.

