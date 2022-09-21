‘Married at First Sight’: 4 Key Moments From Latest Episode ‘Baby Steps’ (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 12, “Baby Steps.”]

Married at First Sight Season 15 continues to put the couples under pressure as Decision Day looms on the horizon in the latest episode “Baby Steps.”

Now, more than halfway through the season, the pairs are evaluating where they’re at, how far they’ve come, and examining what adjustments could be made in order to have the most successful relationships that they can have. Below, we’re breaking down all of the key details, so beware of spoilers ahead.

Dr. Pia Holec Visits

The expert took time to chat with most of the couples participating in the show to find out how things are going and offer some helpful advice to improve their relationship decision. First up were Stacia and Nate, who discussed the issue of trust. According to Dr. Pia’s assessment, Stacia has a hard time with trust and associates it with control, so she suggests that the bride relinquish power to new hubby Nate as part of their homework.

Before Dr. Pia arrives at Justin and Alexis’ door, the pair fight over her lack of weekend time spent at home as he points out Alexis often hangs out with her friends and goes clubbing. She argues that he’s trying to limit her freedom and the conflict leaks into their conversation with the expert. As the differing opinions go back and forth, Alexis admits that she’s unsure about marriage with Justin in particular, and in response, he subtly removes his wedding ring. When Dr. Pia calls out the action, she advises that the duo make some changes that they can both be comfortable with moving forward.

Krysten and Mitch are next up on Dr. Pia’s visit list as the pair talk about the positives of their marriage so far. Partaking in some exercises with the expert, when the question of who their childhood heroes are, comes up, Krysten gets upset when Mitch questions her answer, feeling as though he doesn’t accept her honest response that her mom was her childhood hero.

This leads to a deeper discussion about the couple’s differing outlooks. Telling Dr. Pia they’ve put a pause on their physical relationship, Mitch shares some insecurities about his goofy side that comes out in intimate moments. Krysten says she prefers something more serious, and Dr. Pia defends that despite his humor if it’s important to Krysten that he be serious, he should respect it, and eventually they can grow together. Krysten says she can picture a future with Mitch, but she needs a little more consistency from him first.

Morgan and Binh’s visit with Dr. Pia brings up the same argument viewers have become familiar with over the past few episodes. As Morgan struggles to trust Binh, crying over the predicament as she describes it to Dr. Pia, the expert wonders if Morgan can forgive her husband for talking behind her back if he delivers a heartfelt apology. Morgan shares she’s willing to try if she’s shown a genuine apology, but only time will tell if this is going to be the case or not. It is a small shred of hope for Binh though as he continues to remain meditative over the subject of their future.

Lindy & Miguel’s Robot Baby

Considering their strong relationship, the experts decided to task Lindy and Miguel with an extra challenge. They’re provided with an animatronic baby that is meant to put the pair under pressure so they can test conflict resolution. Naming the doll, “Migindy” after themselves, Lindy and Miguel also try out some exercises they’ve been assigned, including a special game of Jenga. All the while, the pair care for their robot baby, even cuddling with the little bundle before it starts crying for a feeding.

Exercises & Honesty

As part of the experiment, the experts provide the couples with baskets and encourage honest conversation and assign activities for the pairs to complete on their own. Mitch and Krysten exchange questions that are given to them by the experts, leading them to share some personal details, including Mitch’s past endeavor to launch a sunscreen business, and Krysten’s preferred sex positions. Needless to say, the duo feels a lot closer to one another after the conversation. At home, the couple gets intimate with body exercises, allowing them to get back into the right headspace for proceeding with their marriage.

Things get steamy for Nate and Stacia when the duo shacks up in a “sex dungeon,” where she’s meant to relinquish control to her husband as part of the assignment they’ve received from the experts. Viewers get a peek into their setup, including toys and other items meant to spice things up.

Meanwhile, Alexis tries doing something nice for Justin by expressing her passion through a pole dance for him. He enjoys the show but wants to get honest during a post-dance discussion. Justin tells Alexis he’s scared he won’t be a priority in their relationship and while he’s brutally honest, she holds back on expressing herself.

Lindy and Miguel, on the other hand, are still working with their robot baby doll, and while it gave them a hard time over the night, Lindy can’t help but commend her husband. Miguel took care of the doll overnight and she admired his commitment to the experiment version of their potential future.

Group Gatherings

In some time apart from their spouses, the women and men have to separate gatherings, as the girls hit the beach and the guys hit the basketball court. Miguel gains some early attention during the hangout as the men take note of his animatronic baby. Then Morgan and Binh each provide an update on their current situation with their fellow participants. As many of the men listen to Binh, the more they sympathize, meanwhile, the women listen attentively to Morgan who admits she’s willing to give the relationship a shot if he delivers a great apology. Krysten and Mitch tell the others about their recent pause on sex and how things are getting stronger between them.

Alexis complains to her fellow brides that Justin wants all of her free time. Meanwhile, Justin talks to the men about Alexis and her party habits, expressing concern about her going to clubs on weekends. Ultimately, these concerns manifest in a tense fight during the episode’s final moments when Justin and Alexis are back in their shared apartment. The tension becomes so charged that a producer ends up having to step in and mediate. Is there hope yet for the duo or is it the last straw for Alexis and Justin? Find out as the show continues on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season 15, New Episodes, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime