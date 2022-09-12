Emmys 2022: Who Had the Best Acceptance Speech of the Night? (POLL)

The Emmy Awards are always filled with memorable moments, from the host’s opening monologue to the touching In Memoriam tribute, but nothing quite compares to a good acceptance speech.

The 2022 Emmys were no exception with some truly standout moments from the winners on-stage. Those looking to use up some tissues should definitely rewatch Michael Keaton and Mike White‘s moving speeches dedicated to their parents. And if music is your thing, take a moment to view Broadway veteran Sheryl Lee Ralph showing off her vocal chops or Jennifer Coolidge cutting an awkward rug.

Below, we’re rounding up some of the night’s most impactful speeches. Scroll down to let us know who you thought took the night’s top honor of best speech in the poll and comments section.

Michael Keaton for Lead Actor in a Limited Series in Dopesick

Michael Keaton was the evening’s first winner, earning an Emmy for his role in Dopesick. Thanking his colleagues, Keaton turned his attention to the influence TV had on his life and acknowledged his family’s dedication to his love of acting. “My folks weren’t exactly patrons of the arts. We weren’t patrons of anything, frankly. But I want to thank them. I just want to thank all those people in my family for never making me feel foolish.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in Abbott Elementary

After making a splash as Barbara Howard in ABC‘s freshman hit Abbott Elementary, Sheryl Lee Ralph finally won her first Emmy. With an illustrious career spanning over four decades, the win was well-deserved and her resulting speech was equally spectacular as the former Dreamgirls star took to the microphone to sing part of her acceptance.

Brett Goldstein for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso‘s Brett Goldstein brought down the house for the second year in a row with his Roy Kent-inspired speech as the actor let a few swear words break free. He claimed it was a do-over for being bleeped at the 2021 Emmys, but it seems his edgy language couldn’t be stopped this time either.

Mike White for Directing for a Limited Series in The White Lotus

The White Lotus creator Mike White got a little emotional during his first acceptance speech, acknowledging his mother and father. “I wanna thank my parents, I love my parents, my mom let me be the weird kid I wanted to be, and my dad who’s struggling right now. Thank you so much for letting me honor him tonight.” His second acceptance speech, for Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, was a little lighter in tone as he reminisced about his experience competing in Survivor.

Jennifer Coolidge for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series in The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge quickly won viewers over as her White Lotus character Tanya McQuoid, so it’s no wonder she won over the Television Academy. Her rambling speech was rather comedic but took an unexpected turn when the music meant to play her out served as her dance accompaniment. Repeatedly saying, “wait hold on,” signifying she wasn’t done with talking, Coolidge embraced the loud soundtrack by busting a move.

Lizzo for Competition Program in Watch Out For The Big Grrrls

Lizzo was honored for her Prime Video series Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls. Teary-eyed, she said, “when I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me. If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I’d be like, ‘you gonna see that person, but b**ch, it’s gonna have to be you.'” From there, the emotional speech reaches some major heights.

Jean Smart for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in Hacks

Hacks star Jean Smart took the comedic route with her speech calling out fellow nominee Rachel Brosnahan for sending her cookies before adding that the thought the The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star was trying to fatten her up ahead of their big Emmy faceoff. Check out the full clip above for the sweet (literally and figuratively) exchange.

Which of these speeches was your favorite of the night? Was there a speech you enjoyed more? Cast your vote in our readers poll below, and sound off in the comments.