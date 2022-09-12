Sheryl Lee Ralph Accepts Emmy With Rousing A Cappella Performance (VIDEO)

Sheryl Lee Ralph just won her first Emmy in a 45-year career — and chances are her acceptance speech will be the one that everyone remembers and is talking about.

Ralph won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work as Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary. And she delivered quite the moving speech — and no, we’re not just talking about her showing off her vocals with “Endangered Species” by Dianne Reeves.

“To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like,” she said. “This is what striving looks like. And don’t you ever, ever give up on you because if you get a Quinta Brunson in your corner, if you get a husband like mine in you corner, if you get children like mine in your corner and if you’ve got friends like everybody who voted for me, cheered for me, loved me — thank you, thank you, thank you!”

Ralph was up against Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso), Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso).