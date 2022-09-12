How to Watch the 2022 Emmys Online

TV’s biggest night has arrived. The 2022 Emmy Awards kick off Monday, September 12 at 8/7c on NBC, and perhaps one of the best parts about the current streaming boom is that they make watching awards shows without cable much easier.

The 74th Emmy Awards will be hosted by Kenan Thompson and take place live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles. The three-hour, coast-to-coast live telecast will honor the last year in TV with Ted Lasso, Succession, The White Lotus, Squid Game, and Hacks leading the pack in nominations. For those without cable, the Emmys will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform, starting at 8/7c, but only through select subscriptions.

Viewers have to have a Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus plan in order to live-stream the Emmys. Peacock’s free subscription tier will not be hosting the livestream. The ad-supported Peacock Premium is usually $5 per month, and the ad-free Premium Plus is $10 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a sale.

New subscribers who create a Peacock Premium account by September 30 will get 12 months of the service for $2 per month. The offer excludes current Peacock Premium and Premium Plus subscribers. Premium Plus is ad-free, except for select live TV shows. The Plus tier also allows users to download select titles to watch offline.

The Emmys will also be available to stream on Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV. All of these services require a monthly subscription, but FuboTV and YouTube TV have free trial options.

Details about watching the Emmys broadcasts outside of the U.S. can be found at Emmys.com. The award show will be broadcast in select countries. Users with Peacock or other live TV streaming accounts who are currently outside of the U.S. can use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to watch on the apps.

The official Emmys pre-show will also stream live on Peacock starting at 7/6c, on Twitter at @nbc and @enews, and online at Today.com and Eonline.com. Additional Emmys red carpet and post-show coverage can be streamed through NBC, KTLA, Eonline.com, People.com, and EW.com.