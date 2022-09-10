The trailer for Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion is here, and Nick Fury is back. Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders open up the trailer, above, revealed during the D23 expo on September 10. And it shows the upcoming conflict facing Fury, Hill, and more as they go up against the shape-shifting Skrulls from Captain Marvel who have been infiltrating Earth for years. The trailer also gives the first looks at Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir‘s new characters, as well as showing returning MCU stars Ben Mendelsohn, Don Cheadle, and Martin Freeman.

“For years, you’ve been avoiding Earth, but I have called for your help plenty of other times. And you’ve been pretty content to let those calls go straight to voicemail,” Smulders’ Hill says to Jackson’s Fury, who’s no longer wearing his signature black eyepatch. As Fury replies, “Yeah, well, this is different.”

Fury is next seen posing an ominous question to Cheadle’s James Rhodes/War Machine, saying, “How much do you know about your security detail?” Next comes Mendelsohn’s Talos, the Skrull Fury met in Captain Marvel who wasn’t as evil as he seemed. The Skrulls in Secret Invasion, however, seem more dangerous.

“Fury, we’ve gotta be very careful now,” Talos warns before he finds himself in a room full of Skrulls who all look like Ben-Adir. Either Ben-Adir’s character is a Skrull himself, or this group of shape-shifters is impersonating him. The tense trailer cuts through some action scenes, revealing Colman’s character declaring to Fury, “You’re in no shape for this fight that lies before us.” And then, Clarke’s character (some kind of agent, it seems) appears saying, “This is just the beginning.”

“This is my war — alone,” Fury says later on in the clip. “I’m the last person standing between them and what they really want.” The last moments show Fury back in his signature Avengers look, eyepatch and all.

Skrulls have been seeking refuge on Earth since their home planet was destroyed pre-Captain Marvel. They disguise themselves as humans to get by, and while the Skrulls were revealed to be a struggling, misunderstood people oppressed by the Kree in Captain Marvel, it seems they’re attempting a full takeover of Earth in Secret Invasion. Fury and Hill are supposedly trying to stop this invasion in the upcoming limited series, but some fans believe Fury could be a Skrull himself and maybe has been all along.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home post-credits scene revealed that Fury and Hill were actually Skrulls in the movie all along, reporting to the actual Fury. A Skrull appeared again in WandaVision when inviting Monica Rameau (Teyonah Parris) to meet with Fury in space. Now, it seems Fury’s relationship with this species will come to a head.

Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, and Killian Scott also appear in Secret Invasion. There’s no official release date yet, but the six-episode series will stream exclusively on Disney+ in Spring 2023.

Secret Invasion, Limited Series Premiere, 2023, Disney+