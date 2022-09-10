It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Meaning that holiday trailers are starting to drop. The first teaser trailer for Tim Allen‘s The Santa Clauses trailer premiered at the D23 expo this weekend, and the clips from the upcoming Disney+ series shows the beloved Scott Calvin announcing he plans to retire.

Because Santa is almost ready to celebrate his 65th birthday, he realizes he can’t be Santa forever, so he starts to interview replacement candidates. First up, we see Santa interviewing a surprising candidate, legendary quarterback and the Sheriff himself, Peyton Manning.

According to the official longline, Scott’s “starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the North Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.”

The Santa Clauses will premiere with its first two episodes on Wednesday, November 16. Check out the full Santa Clauses trailer, above, to see Allen go toe-to-toe with Manning, playing himself, and to see them joke about Tom Brady — plus the return of David Krumholtz‘s Bernard and Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol Calvin/Mrs. Claus!

Allen first starred in the role of Santa in 1994’s The Santa Clause. The family favorite holiday movie went on to have two sequels: 2002’s The Santa Clause 2 and 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. You can enjoy all these movies on Disney+ before the series premieres in November.

The Santa Clauses will be a limited series co-starring Kal Penn. Last Man Standing creator Jack Burditt serves as showrunner. Burditt will executive-produce alongside Kevin Hench, Richard Baker, and Rick Messina.

The Santa Clauses, Limited Series Premiere, Wednesday, November 16, Disney+