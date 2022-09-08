‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-jae Cast in ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’

Squid Game star and Emmy-nominated actor Lee Jung-jae is heading to a galaxy far far away as the performer has reportedly been cast in Disney+’s upcoming series Star Wars: The Acolyte.

According to Deadline, the actor has landed the leading male role in the show which previously cast Amandla Stenberg and Jodie Turner-Smith. From showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), Star Wars: The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller set during the final days of the High Republic era which was the golden age of the Jedi and the height of the Galactic Republic.

The show will uncover some of the shadowy secrets of the emerging Dark Side and in the real universe of Star Wars, “acolyte” refers to individuals with Force abilities who learn from a Sith Lord. Star Wars: The Acolyte is just one of many series in the works from Lucasfilm at the streamer. So far, Star Wars has expanded its horizons with the platform through shows like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the upcoming Andor.

For the time being, details about Lee Jung-jae’s character are being kept under wraps. The performer, who hails from Korea became a global breakout star following the smash success of Netflix’s Squid Game. Among the show’s several Emmy nominations at this year’s event, Lee Jung-jae is being recognized in the category for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series alongside the likes of Succession‘s Brian Cox and Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk.

Stay tuned for more on Lee Jung-jae’s casting and more as Star Wars: The Acolyte continues to take shape at Disney+.

Star Wars: The Acolyte, Series Premiere, TBA, Disney+