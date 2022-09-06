Anne Boleyn star Jodie Turner-Smith is reportedly joining the cast of The Acolyte at Disney+. Led by Amandla Stenberg, The Acolyte is a Star Wars prequel series set further back in time than any story in the franchise — a full century before the events of Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace. Filming for the new series is set to begin in late Fall 2022 in London.

Stenberg is the only confirmed cast member for the prequel. Turner-Smith is reportedly finalizing a deal to co-star in the series, per Deadline, but details about the role being kept under tight lock and key. The Acolyte is being developed and showrun by Leslye Headland, the writer and director of Netflix‘s Russian Doll, whose love of Star Wars runs deep.

“My relationship with Star Wars probably runs the span of most of my life, and it has changed over the decades,” Headland told A.V. Club. “When I was younger, I devoured the films on home video and absolutely loved them — just a deep connection to the original trilogy.”

The Acolyte will be the sixth Star Wars series on Lucas film’s television roster, joining Obi Wan-Kenobi, The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and Andor. Stenberg’s casting was announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

“Next stop: a galaxy far, far away… I am so excited to finally announce I’m joining Star Wars: #TheAcolyte! Honored is an understatement. May the Force be with you,” Stenberg wrote on Instagram when the news broke.

Stenberg was wearing a Darth Maul shirt in the announcement post, which may hint that this series will be focusing on some very dark forces. The series will also take place near the end of the High Republic period, some 200 years before the start of the Skywalker Saga. Another plot hint can be found in the name. In the Star Wars universe, an acolyte is someone with force abilities who was taught by a Sith Lord. The series has been described as a “mystery thriller” by LucasFilm.

Smith’s recent work can be seen in AMC+‘s Anne Boleyn. Other TV credits include Jett, Nightflyers, and The Last Ship. She’ll soon be seen in Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2.



