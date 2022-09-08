The reimagined version of The Mole will be released on Netflix as a multi-week event.

The streaming service has announced that Alex Wagner will host the high-stakes competition series. The 10-episode series will premiere on Friday, October 7 and be released weekly for a three-week event. Check out a photo of Wagner in The Mole above.

The Mole is based on the Belgian format (original title De Mol), created Bart De Pauw, Michel Vanhove, Michiel Devlieger, and Tom Lenaerts. (A previous U.S. version premiered in 2001 and aired on ABC for five seasons.) In Netflix’s version, 12 players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. One of the players has secretly been designated “the Mole” and is tasked with sabotaging the group’s money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot.

Wagner is the host of MSNBC’s Alex Wagner Tonight. She previously was the co-host and executive producer of Showtime’s docuseries The Circus, a special correspondent with CBS News, co-host of CBS This Morning: Saturday, and the host of NOW with Alex Wagner on MSNBC.

Netflix’s The Mole is produced by Eureka Productions and executive produced by Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Rikkie Proost, David Tibballs, and David Burris. It was first ordered to series in August.

The Mole, Series Premiere, Friday, October 7, Netflix