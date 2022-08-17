‘The Mole’ Reboot Ordered at Netflix

Netflix is adding another reality competition.

The streaming service has rebooted The Mole, with the 10 episodes set to premiere this fall. The competition series sees 12 players working together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one who has secretly been designated “the Mole” and is tasked with sabotaging the group’s money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot.

The series is based on the Belgian format, De Mol, which was created by Bart De Pauw, Michel Vanhove, Michiel Devlieger, and Tom Lenaerts. It has aired 10 seasons, beginning in 1998 and has been hosted by Michiel Devlieger and Gilles De Coster. The United States’ first version of it came on ABC in 2001, with five seasons airing between 2001 and 2004 and in 2008. Its hosts included Anderson Cooper, Ahmad Rashād, and Jon Kelley (pictured above). Seasons 3 and 4 featured celebrity players.

Netflix’s new version of the series will be executive produced by Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Rikkie Proost, David Tibballs, and David Burris. It will be produced by Eureka Productions.

The Mole will be joining other Netflix competition series including Squid Game: The Challenge (based on the scripted drama that has become a global phenomenon), Nailed It, Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, Blown Away, and The Circle.

The Mole, Series Premiere, Fall 2022, Netflix