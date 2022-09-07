‘Accused’ Adds Margo Martindale, Molly Parker, Jack Davenport & More

Accused may not be premiering until January 2023, but Fox has announced more casting and details about the episodes in the upcoming anthology, featuring 15 intense, topical, and exquisitely human stories of crime and punishment with different casts.

Emmy winner Margo Martindale (The Americans) and Emmy nominee Molly Parker (House of Cards) star in an episode about conspiracy theories. Rachel Bilson (The O.C.) and Jack Davenport (The Morning Show) will appear in an episode with a family caught in a troubling situation. Reid Miller and August Maturo will also star in that episode. Broadway star J. Harrison Ghee (Kinky Boots) will appear in the Billy Porter-directed episode about a drag queen’s affair and its aftermath. Ian Anthony Dale (Hawaii Five-0) joins the cast of an episode about a brother striving to protect his sibling who was injured in a devastating car accident as a child.

Kyle Schmid, Blaine Kern, Chris Coy, Kristen Connolly, Willam Belli, Robert I. Mesa, Natalie Benally, Julia Chan, and Takashi Yamaguchi will also appear in episodes. These stars joins the previously announced Michael Chiklis, Jill Hennessy, Oakes Fegley, Robert Wisdom, Whitney Cummings, Abigail Breslin, Aisha Dee, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Karen LeBlanc, Wendell Pierce, Jean-Michel Le Gal, Stephanie Nogueras, Joshua Castille, Megan Boone, Lauren Ridloff, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Baron Vaughn, Sean Kleier, Rhea Pearlman, Aaron Ashmore, and Daphne Rubin-Vega.

Tazbah Rose Chavez (Reservation Dogs) will write and direct an episode about Native American activists protesting a uranium mine that’s been polluting tribal lands for decades. Brad Turner, Jonathan Mostow, and Lee Rose will also direct episodes. It was previously announced that, in addition to Porter, Marlee Matlin, Chiklis, Michael Cuesta, Julie Hebert, Clark Johnson, and Michael Offer will direct.

Accused is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the defendant, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Each episode is told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, and the series holds a mirror up to current times with evocative and emotional stories. In the end, audiences will discover how an ordinary person gets caught up in extraordinary circumstances, and how one impulsive decision can impact the course of that life — and the lives of others — forever.

Accused is developed by Howard Gordon and executive produced by Gordon, Alex Gansa, and David Shore.

Accused, Series Premiere, January 2023, Fox