‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Is Now Streaming — Here’s Where & How to Watch It

Looking to check out a new movie? Where the Crawdads Sing could be your next at-home movie night experience. The film, based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Delia Owens, arrived to video on demand on Tuesday, September 6, making it a perfect end-of-summer viewing experience.

Where the Crawdads Sing tells the story of Kya Clark (Normal People‘s Daisy Edgar-Jones), an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous and unforgiving marshlands of North Carolina. The Sony Pictures film, which had been playing theatrically since July 15, is now available to stream for $19.99 on multiple streaming platforms, including Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, and Redbox:

For years, rumors of the “Marsh Girl,” haunted Barkley Cove, further isolating Kya from her community despite her sharp and resilient approach to life. As she finds herself drawn to two young men from town, Kya begins opening herself up to a new and startling world, but when one of them is found dead, she is cast aside by the community as the main suspect.

As the case unfolds, the truth about what actually happened becomes more unclear, as secrets from the marsh threaten to be revealed. Along with featuring Edgar-Jones, Where the Crawdads Sing stars Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer Jr., and David Strathairn.

Directed by Olivia Newman, and written by Lucy Alibar, Where the Crawdads Sing was produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.

Should you want a physical copy, the film will be available on DVD and Blu-Ray beginning Tuesday, September 13. The film is also expected to eventually make its way to streaming on Netflix, but no release date has been announced yet.