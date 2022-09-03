Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette is deeply missed by fans, but after her stroke last year, fans are just grateful she is still with us. And so is she.

Perrette recently acknowledged the one-year anniversary of her stroke in a tweet, and celebrated her strength throughout the many challenges life has thrown her way in recent years.

It’s 9/2

One year ago I had a massive stoke.

Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends,

And daddy

And then

Cousin Wayne Yet still a survivor after this traumatic life I’ve been given so far… And still so grateful,

Still so full of faith,

And STILL HERE! pic.twitter.com/psHokwiHij — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) September 2, 2022

In the video, she said, “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do I cheat death? I almost died from a hair dye allergy. I have food allergies. I’m a domestic violence and a rape survivor. I was assaulted by a crazy homeless person and almost died, and I’m still here. I’m feeling really grateful and especially for all my rescue dogs that are over there. And I’m here, I’m still here, I feel good. I’ve been through a lot in the last two years.” Watch the video above.

The actress was a fan favorite on NCIS throughout her 15-year run and left the series in 2018. While fans hoped for her return, she was unhappy at the time of her exit as tensions existed between her and co-star Mark Harmon. While at the time her exit was presented as copacetic, in tweets after her exit in 2019, she wrote she was “terrified of Harmon.”

She went on to star in the multicam sitcom, Broke, which was canceled after one season. Following the cancellation, she announced her retirement from acting.