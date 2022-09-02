‘The Midnight Club’: See ‘Midnight Mass’ Stars Return for Mike Flanagan’s New Netflix Show

Mike Flanagan‘s collaborating with some familiar faces once again as the horror auteur brings some vets from Midnight Mass over to the forthcoming series The Midnight Club.

Set to premiere Friday, October 7, The Midnight Club tells the story of eight terminally ill young adults living in an in-patient hospice. Each night they come together at midnight to tell stories to each other and make a pact that whoever dies next will give the group a sign from the beyond.

Some Flanaverse faves can be spotted in The Midnight Club! Here’s your first look at @RahulKohli13, Samantha Sloyan, and Zach Gilford in Mike Flanagan’s next horror series, premiering October 7 pic.twitter.com/RxSWVNiHPt — Netflix (@netflix) September 2, 2022

Based on the 1994 novel of the same name as well as other works by Christopher Pike, The Midnight Club is Flanagan and producing partner Trevor Macy’s first foray into YA horror on Netflix. But they’re keeping things familiar with the return of onscreen collaborators Rahul Kohli, Zach Gilford, and Samantha Sloyan, all of whom most recently starred together in the limited series Midnight Mass.

This marks Kohli’s third collaboration with Flanagan following his roles as chef Owen in 2020’s The Haunting of Bly Manor and Sheriff Hassan in Midnight Mass. Kholi is set to feature in the creative’s other upcoming project with Netflix, The Fall of the House of Usher.

The Midnight Club is Gilford’s second collaboration with Flanagan following Midnight Mass, and he is also set to appear in The Fall of the House of Usher. Meanwhile, Sloyan has worked with Flanagan the most out of her costars, previously appearing in Hush, The Haunting of Hill House, and Midnight Mass. The actress is also slated to appear in The Fall of the House of Usher.

This trio of performers isn’t the only set of Midnight Mass alums who are starring in The Midnight Club as Igby Rigney, Annarah Cymone, and Matt Biedel also star in the new horror. Joining them in the series are Iman Benson, Ruth Codd, Chris Sumpter, Adia, Aya Furukawa, Sauriyan Sapkota, and Heather Langenkamp.

See them all when The Midnight Club arrives on Netflix, stay tuned for more details as the premeire date approaches, and catch Flanagan’s horror library on Netflix anytime.

The Midnight Club, Series Premiere, Friday, October 7, Netflix