‘The Midnight Club’: Mike Flanagan Tackles YA Horror in First Look (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
The Midnight Club Season 1 cast
Eike Schroter/Netflix

Netflix is giving viewers a closer look at its latest series from Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s Intrepid Pictures and Leah Fong, The Midnight Club.

Slated to arrive October 7 on the streamer, The Midnight Club is based on the iconic works of Christopher Pike. Among some of the stories included are Witch, Gimme a Kiss, Road to Nowhere, and The Wicked Heart. More titles will be revealed. Set at the Brightcliffe Manor in 1994, The Midnight Club is the fourth series for Flanagan and Macy on Netflix, but it marks their first for a YA audience.

Over the course of 10 hourlong episodes, viewers will follow eight members of the Midnight Club who, while living at a hospice with a mysterious history, meet every night at midnight to tell sinister stories. They also look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond.

'The Midnight Club': First Look at Mike Flanagan's Netflix Horror Series (VIDEO)See Also

'The Midnight Club': First Look at Mike Flanagan's Netflix Horror Series (VIDEO)

Get ready for more ghost stories inspired by the books of Christopher Pike.

Created for television by Flanagan and Fong, they executive produce the show alongside Trevor Macy, Julia Bicknell, and Christopher Pike. At the center of it all, are stars Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Annarah Cymone, Chris Sumpter, Adia, Aya Furukawa, Sauriyan Sapkota, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, Zach Gilford, and Heather Langenkamp.

Get a first look at the stars in action with the gallery, below, and don’t forget to tune in for The Midnight Club when it arrives in October.

The Midnight Club, Series Premiere, Friday, October 7, Netflix

The Midnight Club Season 1 cast
Eike Schroter/Netflix

Ilonka (Iman Benson), Kevin (Igby Rigney), Sandra (Annarah Cymone), Anya (Ruth Codd), Cherie Ian (Adia), Spencer (Chris Sumpter), Natsuki (Aya Furukawa), and Amesh (Sauriyan Sapkota) gather in what appears to be an elevator. Where could they be going?

The Midnight Club cast season 1
Eike Schroter/Netflix

The group seeks something in this mystery book with flashlights handy.

The midnight club aya furukawa sauriyan sapkota chris sumpter
Eike Schroter/Netflix

Natsuki has a grip on Amesh with Spencer by their side. What has caught their attention, though?

the midnight club chris sumpter
Eike Schroter/Netflix

Spencer cowers away from some unseen force of individual.

The Midnight Club Season 1 cast
Eike Schroter/Netflix

Natsuki leans into Amesh with Kevin and Spencer not far behind.

The Midnight Club Annarah Cymone
Eike Schroter/Netflix

Sandra finds herself surrounded by terrifying hooded figures and can’t contain her horror.

The Midnight Club Iman Benson and Igby Rigney
Eike Schroter/Netflix

Ilonka and Kevin share a moment in the doorway.

The Midnight Club Igby Rigney
Eike Schroter/Netflix

Kevin picks up the phone while surrounded by bloodied youths who appear to be screaming.

The Midnight Club

Mike Flanagan