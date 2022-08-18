‘The Midnight Club’: Mike Flanagan Tackles YA Horror in First Look (PHOTOS)

Netflix is giving viewers a closer look at its latest series from Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s Intrepid Pictures and Leah Fong, The Midnight Club.

Slated to arrive October 7 on the streamer, The Midnight Club is based on the iconic works of Christopher Pike. Among some of the stories included are Witch, Gimme a Kiss, Road to Nowhere, and The Wicked Heart. More titles will be revealed. Set at the Brightcliffe Manor in 1994, The Midnight Club is the fourth series for Flanagan and Macy on Netflix, but it marks their first for a YA audience.

Over the course of 10 hourlong episodes, viewers will follow eight members of the Midnight Club who, while living at a hospice with a mysterious history, meet every night at midnight to tell sinister stories. They also look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond.

Created for television by Flanagan and Fong, they executive produce the show alongside Trevor Macy, Julia Bicknell, and Christopher Pike. At the center of it all, are stars Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Annarah Cymone, Chris Sumpter, Adia, Aya Furukawa, Sauriyan Sapkota, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, Zach Gilford, and Heather Langenkamp.

Get a first look at the stars in action with the gallery, below, and don’t forget to tune in for The Midnight Club when it arrives in October.

The Midnight Club, Series Premiere, Friday, October 7, Netflix