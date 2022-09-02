‘Catastrophe’ Star Rob Delaney Joins ‘Black Mirror’ Season 6

The star-studded cast for the upcoming sixth season of Netflix‘s Black Mirror continues to expand as Catastrophe star Rob Delaney is the latest actor attached to the hit series.

As reported by Deadline, Delaney joins the previously announced Rory Culkin (Under The Banner of Heaven), Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), Salma Hayek (30 Rock), Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek), Josh Hartnett (Penny Dreadful), Kate Mara (House of Cards), Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), and more, all of whom will be featured in Season 6 of Charlie Brooker‘s dark dystopian anthology series. There are no current details about Delaney’s role in the series.

Black Mirror recently started production on its sixth season, the first from Brooker’s new Netflix-backed outfit Broke & Bones, which he runs alongside the show’s executive producer Annabel Jones. The series first launched in the U.K. on Channel 4 in 2011 and 2013 before moving to Netflix, where three further series aired in 2016, 2017, and 2019.

Delaney is an Emmy-nominated comedian best known for starring in the comedy series Catastrophe alongside Sharon Horgan. He’s also appeared in the films Deadpool 2, Hobbs & Shaw, and Home Sweet Home Alone. He will next be seen in Prime Video’s upcoming adaptation of The Power and Apple TV+’s drama series Bad Monkey.

Other stars set for Black Mirror Season 6 include Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Danny Ramirez (No Exit), Clara Rugaard (The Rising), Auden Thornton (This Is Us), and Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts). More actors are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Black Mirror, Season 6, TBA, Netflix