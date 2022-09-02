‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Changes Showrunner Again

More changes are happening behind the scenes on Law & Order: Organized Crime as the NBC procedural is once again switching showrunners ahead of the third season.

As reported by Deadline, Sean Jablonski is set to take over as showrunner for Season 3, just three months after Law & Order: SVU veteran Bryan Goluboff took the reins. Goluboff had previously replaced Barry O’Brien, who was serving as interim showrunner after the departure of Ilene Chaiken in February. That means the show has been through four different showrunners in less than a year.

Jablonski is perhaps best known for creating and producing the USA Network drama series Satisfaction, which aired for two seasons between 2014 and 2015. He’s also served as a writer and producer on shows such as Project Blue Book, Gypsy, Suits, and Nip/Truck. He also has previous ties to the Law & Order franchise, having written and produced for the original series from 2001-2002.

Organized Crime premiered on April 1, 2021, and is the seventh series in the Law & Order franchise. It stars Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler, reprising his role from SVU, alongside Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, Brent Antonello, and Rick Gonzalez.

The upcoming third season premiere will be part of a franchise first, as all three of the Dick Wolf dramas on NBC will join forces in a special crossover event. Organized Crime will kick off the action at 8 pm on September 22 before the story continues on SVU and wraps up on Law & Order.

Law & Order–SVU–Organized Crime Crossover Premiere Event, Thursday, September 22, 8/7c, NBC