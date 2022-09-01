Sebastian Roché Joins ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘1923’

Yellowstone spinoff 1923 can’t come soon enough for those of us who burned through the first prequel, 1883. And in some exciting casting news, Supernatural and The Originals actor Sebastian Roché has joined the star-studded cast, which also includes Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

Already in pre-production, 1923 “focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and Prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade,” according to the series description.

There is no word yet on who Roché will be portraying in this epic story, but it is reported he will have a recurring role.

See Also Hot to Trot: The Duttons of the 'Yellowstone' Universe The wealthy Montana-dwelling cattle clan of cocreator Taylor Sheridan's Western generational sagas has landed on our 2022 Hot List.

There were many exciting things going on in the early 20th century — the great depression! Horrible droughts! Pandemics! Not being able to consume or procure booze legally! — so even though there are no plot details available, this origin story will undoubtedly be incredibly tough for the Dutton family. We can surely look forward to a lot more fist fights, mysteries, cliffhangers, and romance in this addition to the Yellowstone Universe.

Fans will be eager to know where to watch 1923, which will air exclusively on Paramount+, just like 1883. For those of you yet to become enthralled with the saga of the Dutton family, the first four seasons of Yellowstone are streaming on Peacock.

1923 is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions. It is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson.

1923, Series Premiere, December 2022, Paramount+