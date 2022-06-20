The latest Yellowstone prequel will actually be taking place a decade earlier than previously said.

Paramount+ announced, as part of the streaming service celebrating its debut in the U.K. and Ireland, that Taylor Sheridan’s next installment in the hit franchise has been renamed to 1923 (formerly 1932). The next Yellowstone origin story stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford and, with the change, will account for the end of World War 1 (1918) and the start of Prohibition (1920), both of which will be woven into the story. It will premiere in December.

1923 is coming after 1883‘s one-season run on Paramount+, following Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s James and Margaret Dutton, their daughter Elsa (Isabel May), and Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott), who led them on a journey west. The new limited series focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade.

1883 was the most-watched series ever on Paramount+ globally. Along with it, Mayor of Kingstown and the upcoming Lioness, Tulsa King, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, and Land Man are all part of Sheridan’s growing slate on the streaming service. Yellowstone airs on Paramount Network, with the fifth season premiere already set for November 13.

1923 is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions. It is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson.

1923, Series Premiere, December 2022, Paramount+

