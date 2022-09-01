‘Downton’ Star Allen Leech & India Mullen from ‘Normal People’ to Lead ‘The Vanishing Triangle’

Downton Abbey alum Allen Leech and Normal People star India Mullen are set to lead the cast of The Vanishing Triangle, an upcoming Irish drama series for AMC Network’s Sundance Now.

As reported by Deadline, the pair will headline the six-part series, which is expected to start production later this year in the U.S., U.K., and Ireland. The show (and its title) is inspired by real-life events that shook Ireland in the 1990s when several women began disappearing, starting when American woman Annie McCarrick went missing in the spring of 1993.

Mullen will portray reporter Lisa Wallace, who faces prejudice and police incompetence while attempting to investigate the mysterious murder of her own mother nearly 20 years earlier. Leech, meanwhile, will play David Burke, a detective helping with Lisa’s case but who is dealing with his own struggles regarding his sexuality.

The project comes from Ireland’s Park Films, the U.S.’s Paper Plane Productions, and the U.K.’s 87 Films. Sundance Now has the rights to the series in the U.S. and Canada. It marks the latest international co-production for Sundance Now after Deadline recently reported that it had boarded the Sky comedy-drama, The Lovers. AMC Networks also recently greenlit another Ireland-based project, the comedy-drama SisterS.

Shannon Cooper, Vice President of Programming at Sundance Now, said of the series, “The Vanishing Triangle is an expertly crafted, character-driven thriller with the exact international appeal the Sundance Now audience craves. We’re pleased to join Virgin Media Television and Eccho Rights on this exciting journey.”

Leech is best known for playing Tom Branson on Downton Abbey and Paul Prenter in the 2018 biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. His other TV credits include Rome, Black Mirror, and The Good Doctor.

Mullen, meanwhile, is known for her roles as Peggy in Normal People and Samantha in the British comedy-drama Brassic. She will next be seen in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video sci-fi series The Peripheral.

