‘Black Mirror’ Season 6 Cast Revealed: Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz, Kata Mara Join Show

Netflix‘s dystopian anthology series Black Mirror is set to return for a sixth season and is bringing with it a whole host of new faces.

According to Variety, the cast for Season 6 includes Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), Kate Mara (House of Cards), Josh Hartnett (Penny Dreadful), Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Danny Ramirez (No Exit), Clara Rugaard (The Rising), Auden Thornton (This Is Us), and Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts). This casting is for three episodes, with more actors expected to join for further episodes.

Details are still being kept under wraps for the upcoming season; however, Variety previously reported that Season 6 will have more episodes than Season 5, which featured just three installments. Season 6 starred the likes of Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, and Miley Cyrus.

Paul currently stars as Caleb Nichols on HBO’s Westworld, while Beetz is coming off a third season of FX comedy series Atlanta. Mara, meanwhile, stars in the upcoming comedy-drama film Call Jane, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

Hartnett recently played Alexander Hoffmann in Sky Atlantic’s miniseries The Fear Index and is also set to star in Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer. Essiedu is known for his roles in Gangs of London and I May Destroy You and can currently be seen in the British drama The Lazarus Project. Meanwhile, Ramirez recently appeared in Top Gun: Maverick and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and is set to star in AMC’s Tales of the Walking Dead.

Elsewhere, Danish actor Rugaard led the Sky series The Rising and recently starred in the romantic drama film Press Play. Thornton is known for playing Lucy Damon in NBC’s This Is Us, while Vasan recently had her breakout on the Channel 4/Peacock punk-rock comedy We Are Lady Parts.

Black Mirror was created by Charlie Brooker and first launched in the U.K. on Channel 4 in 2011 and 2013 before moving to Netflix, where three further series aired in 2016, 2017, and 2019.

Black Mirror, Season 6, TBA, Netflix